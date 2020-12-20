Active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County reach record high; 94 new cases of the virus reported Sunday

In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Robertson, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were 94 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized Sunday, and two intensive care unit beds were available in the seven-county region.

According to state officials, COVID-19 patients were using 15.19% of the region’s hospital capacity. Sunday was the first day the number has exceeded 15%.

If the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in a trauma service area is more than 15% for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50% and elective surgeries are postponed, according to the Department of State Health Services. Bars and establishments with 51% alcohol sales would also be required to close.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.4% on Sunday. Health officials said a total of 119,208 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the county since the pandemic began in March.

Across the state on Sunday, health officials reported 6,244 new COVID-19 cases and 122 virus-related deaths. The state has recorded more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.