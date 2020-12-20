Active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County reach record high; 94 new cases of the virus reported Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and the number of Brazos County residents being treated in hospitals for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus rose to 39, three more than Saturday’s total.
With Sunday’s new cases, Brazos County has confirmed a total of 11,211 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. Of those, officials with the Brazos County Health District said, 9,747 were considered recovered.
To date, 130 Brazos County residents have died from the virus, according to health department data. Eight deaths have been reported in the past week, but no new deaths were reported Sunday.
In the past seven days, 681 new cases of the virus have been reported in Brazos County, compared to 655 cases in the prior seven-day period, according to Health District figures.
Health officials have reported more than 100 new cases in eight of the past 12 days.
The month of December started with 858 active cases, according to Health District data; 745 was the lowest number of active cases recorded for the month on Dec. 7.
There were nine new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 2,053 total probable cases. Of those, 259 were considered active on Sunday, and 1,794 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 29% of the new cases reported Sunday were in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Texas A&M University reported 202 new cases of the virus from testing on campus for the week that ended Saturday. To date, the campus has recorded 4,598 cases since testing began in August.
As of Thursday, the last date for which numbers were available, the campus had 209 active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, staff and faculty members. The univeristy has a 14-day average of 18 new self-reported cases per day, according to figures posted on a university website.
Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 87% on Sunday, with intensive care units 83% full, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Statewide, 9,856 people were hospitalized on Sunday for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms, according to state health figures.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Robertson, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were 94 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized Sunday, and two intensive care unit beds were available in the seven-county region.
According to state officials, COVID-19 patients were using 15.19% of the region’s hospital capacity. Sunday was the first day the number has exceeded 15%.
If the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in a trauma service area is more than 15% for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50% and elective surgeries are postponed, according to the Department of State Health Services. Bars and establishments with 51% alcohol sales would also be required to close.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.4% on Sunday. Health officials said a total of 119,208 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the county since the pandemic began in March.
Across the state on Sunday, health officials reported 6,244 new COVID-19 cases and 122 virus-related deaths. The state has recorded more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
COVID-19 tests will be available at locations in Bryan and College Station through Wednesday. In College Station, the testing site will be at Brian Bachmann Community Park on Rock Prairie Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Bryan, tests will be offered at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
