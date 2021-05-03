 Skip to main content
Active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County lowest since August
Active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County lowest since August

Brazos County Health Department

 Katy Barber/The Eagle

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County dipped slightly over the weekend, from 433 on Friday to 383 on Monday. This is the lowest number of active cases among county residents since Aug. 26, according to figures reported by the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County health officials reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 22,389 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Of those, officials with the Brazos County Health District said 21,759 were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Seventeen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.89% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.14% on Monday. Health officials said 250,061 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 4,036 total probable cases. Of those, 65 were considered active, and 3,971 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 49% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 247 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

