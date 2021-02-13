Active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continue to decline; 32 new cases Saturday

Brazos County COVID-19 active cases continued to decline Saturday as officials reported 32 new cases.
According to the Brazos County Health District, there are now 16,607 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,101 cases are active. Seven days ago, there were 1,470 active cases marking a 25% decline week over week.
There have been 15,306 cases that hare considered recovered, official said.
Officials said 25% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Thirty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Saturday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is one fewer than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 82% capacity, and intensive care units were at 113% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 3,484 total probable cases. Of those, 292 were considered active, and 3,192 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.55% on Saturday. Health officials said 173,956 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.