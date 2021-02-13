Active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continue to decline; 32 new cases Saturday

There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 3,484 total probable cases. Of those, 292 were considered active, and 3,192 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.55% on Saturday. Health officials said 173,956 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.