Active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County climb past 1,000

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County topped 1,000 for the first time since October on Friday, with county health officials reporting 305 new cases. It was the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Brazos County since Oct. 6.
County health officials reported 850 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The number of active cases in the county, at 1,008 on Friday, has more than tripled in the past nine days.
Health officials said 1,269 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 34,697 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,321 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Twenty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 7.2% on Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 39 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region Thursday, with eight new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Four COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were no intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 542 staffed hospital beds in the region, 69 were available Thursday, according to state figures.
Across the state, 5,523 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.92% on Friday.
Health officials said 438,160 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 5,840 total probable cases.
To date, 368 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.