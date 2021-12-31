Active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County climb past 1,000

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County topped 1,000 for the first time since October on Friday, with county health officials reporting 305 new cases. It was the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Brazos County since Oct. 6.

County health officials reported 850 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The number of active cases in the county, at 1,008 on Friday, has more than tripled in the past nine days.

Health officials said 1,269 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 34,697 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,321 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

