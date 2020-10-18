Active COVID-19 cases holding steady in Brazos County; 29 new cases reported Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 78 new cases over the weekend.
With the new cases, the county now has recorded 7,291 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March.
Of those, officials reported Sunday, 632 cases were active, down eight from the day before. One week ago, the number of active cases among county residents was 634.
The number of recovered cases was at 6,596 on Sunday, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Over the past seven days, health officials have confirmed 293 positive cases among county residents, according to Health District data, a drop of 46 from the 339 new cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
To date, 63 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Officials said 31% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people ages 18 to 24.
There were 18 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in the county Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 990 total probable cases. Of those, 186 were considered active, and 804 were recovered on Sunday. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Texas A&M University officials reported 41 new positive cases among students, staff and faculty members during the week that ended Saturday. As of Thursday, the last day for which figures were available, the campus community had 151 self-reported active cases. The campus hasn’t reported more than 30 new daily cases since Oct. 2, when 32 new cases were reported.
Texas A&M has reported 1,730 positive tests on campus since testing began Oct. 2. The overall campus positivity rate — the percentage of positive results to tests — was 8.2% on Sunday.
Brazos County’s positivity rate was 8.73%, with 83,490 tests performed by county health care providers, according to figures posted on a county website.
Brazos County’s infection rate — the number of cases per 1,000 residents — was 31.44 on Sunday. The statewide average was 27.76 cases per 1,000 residents.
Across the region that includes Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Leon, Robertson and Washington counties, 42 people with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized on Sunday. Fourteen of those were Brazos County residents, according to the Health District.
Hospitals in Brazos County were 77% full on Sunday, with 67% of intensive care units occupied, officials reported. Those numbers include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Across the state on Sunday, officials reported 3,048 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 new deaths related to the virus.
To date, the state has confirmed 823,779 cases with 17,014 fatalities. An estimated 82,347 cases remain active statewide, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
