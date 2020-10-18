Active COVID-19 cases holding steady in Brazos County; 29 new cases reported Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 78 new cases over the weekend.

With the new cases, the county now has recorded 7,291 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March.

Of those, officials reported Sunday, 632 cases were active, down eight from the day before. One week ago, the number of active cases among county residents was 634.

The number of recovered cases was at 6,596 on Sunday, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Over the past seven days, health officials have confirmed 293 positive cases among county residents, according to Health District data, a drop of 46 from the 339 new cases reported in the prior seven-day period.

To date, 63 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Officials said 31% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people ages 18 to 24.