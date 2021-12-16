Active COVID-19 cases hit seven-week high in Brazos County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County rose for the second straight day on Thursday, climbing to 236 from 229 cases reported Wednesday and 206 cases reported Tuesday. It was the highest number of active cases of the virus in the county since Oct. 28, when 241 cases were reported.

Brazos County health officials reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Thursday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,663 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 36 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,059 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday, one more than the day before, for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.