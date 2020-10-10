Active COVID-19 cases drop slightly as Brazos County officials report 27 new cases

Brazos County officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as active cases declined slightly.
There have been 6,976 cases of coronavirus in the county since the pandemic began. Of those, 644 area active cases, 13 fewer than Friday.
Seven days ago, there were 569 active cases.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,269 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 40 from the day before.
There were 26 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 848 total probable cases. Of those, 151 were considered active, and 733 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Health officials said 78,414 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Fifteen Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Saturday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 78%, and intensive care units were at 65% capacity on Saturday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Officials said 63 Brazos County residents have died of COVID-19.
