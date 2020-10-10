Active COVID-19 cases drop slightly as Brazos County officials report 27 new cases

Health officials said 78,414 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Fifteen Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Saturday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 78%, and intensive care units were at 65% capacity on Saturday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 63 Brazos County residents have died of COVID-19.