Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Brazos County; 152nd virus-related death reported

Brazos County health officials reported another death in the battle against COVID-19 and 106 new cases of the virus on Sunday.
To date, 152 Brazos County residents have died after contracting the illness, according to the Brazos County Health District figures. Twenty deaths have been reported since the start of the new year.
The latest death was a woman in her 90s who was not hospitalized, officials said. No other details about her were released, per the Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
The new cases reported Sunday bring the county’s overall total number of confirmed cases to 14,089. Of those, officials said 1,858 were active, a new high for the county and a 17% increase over the 1,585 active cases reported in Brazos County seven days ago. The county has set a record for the number of active cases each day for the past 10 days.
Sixty-five Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized, official said.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were 83% full, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the health department.
On Sunday, state health officials reported the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 25.54%. The hospitalization rate has been over 15% since Dec. 22.
Only two regions in the state had a higher hospitalization rate than the Brazos Valley on Sunday — the area encompassing Laredo had a hospitalization rate of 48.77%, the highest in the state, and the area that includes Waco had a 26.44% hospitalization rate, according to the Department of State Health Services.
There were 154 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday — a decrease of one from the day before, and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to DSHS.
Of the 603 staffed hospital beds in the region, 85 were available Sunday, according to state figures. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.
There were 13,728 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, DSHS reported. The number of statewide hospitalizations has been dropping since Tuesday’s record 14,218 hospitalizations.
There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Brazos County. To date, health officials have reported 2,771 total probable cases. Of those, 374 were considered active, and 2,397 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.82% on Sunday. Health officials said 143,456 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Officials said 25% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Texas A&M University reported 227 positive cases for the week that ended Saturday. As of Thursday, the last date for which numbers were posted on a university website, the campus had 490 self-reported cases of the virus among students, staff and faculty members. The number of positive cases among the campus community has been climbing since Jan. 10.
The university required employees to be tested prior to Saturday, and students living on campus must be tested before Jan. 22, the end of the first week of spring semester classes.
Across the state on Sunday, there were 15,667 new COVID-19 cases and 207 virus-related deaths reported.