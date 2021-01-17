Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Brazos County; 152nd virus-related death reported

Brazos County health officials reported another death in the battle against COVID-19 and 106 new cases of the virus on Sunday.

To date, 152 Brazos County residents have died after contracting the illness, according to the Brazos County Health District figures. Twenty deaths have been reported since the start of the new year.

The latest death was a woman in her 90s who was not hospitalized, officials said. No other details about her were released, per the Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

The new cases reported Sunday bring the county’s overall total number of confirmed cases to 14,089. Of those, officials said 1,858 were active, a new high for the county and a 17% increase over the 1,585 active cases reported in Brazos County seven days ago. The county has set a record for the number of active cases each day for the past 10 days.

Sixty-five Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized, official said.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were 83% full, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the health department.