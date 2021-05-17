Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend over weekend in Brazos County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County dipped slightly over the weekend, from 328 on Friday to 317 on Monday.

Brazos County health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 22,706 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Of those, officials with the Brazos County Health District said 22,139 were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 3.92% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.8% on Monday. Health officials said 258,098 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.