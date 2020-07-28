College Station city staff members and elected officials discussed cost reductions, revenue forecasts and more during the first of three fiscal year 2021 budget workshops.
Staff members presented the proposed budget to council members last week, but Monday’s three-hour virtual meeting was a chance for the elected officials to ask questions and dive into the contents of the document. Monday’s conversation included a budget process overview, a look at expected revenue changes, a presentation on expenditure reductions and a look at the city’s projected funds for the next five years.
The proposed fiscal year 2021 budget is $312.6 million, about $28.5 million less than the fiscal year 2020 budget. It includes spending cuts across the board as the city contends with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales tax revenues are projected to be down between $1.7 million and $4.6 million, and the proposed budget is based on the worst-case scenario projection, which assumes there would be no football season, limited students returning or some form of shutdown.
The proposed property tax rate remains the same at 53.4618 cents per $100 assessed valuation. There are no utility rate or fee increases included in the proposed budget.
Of the 8.37% budget decrease, around $5 million comes from a flexible hiring freeze of 55 to 60 positions and other expenditure reductions in overtime, supplies, travel and more that each department will see.
The police and fire departments, which together make up just over half of the city’s general fund, could see $249,000 and $150,000 cuts, respectively.
For the police department, Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said this means a reduction in expenses that go toward travel and training, uniforms, firearms and ammunition. The fire department, on the other hand, agreed to order 13 new sets of gear rather than the usual 30, which extends the current year’s firefighting gear to a six-year replacement cycle instead of the typical five-year replacement cycle.
Leonard said when staff members were calculating reductions, they asked each department leader to consider what they felt they could reasonably go without this year as well as what a 10% reduction would look like. She said that they were able to create the proposed budget just with the items that every department said they felt they could comfortably reduce for the upcoming year.
Fire Chief Richard Mann said Monday that the cuts will also mean opting out of doing paramedic and advanced training this upcoming year. He said that all the changes are sustainable for a year, but would need to be reevaluated after that.
Police Chief Billy Couch expressed similar sentiments at the virtual meeting, saying he felt confident in the department’s ability despite the cuts.
“I don’t think it will impact the operations this year,” Couch said. “It will require the tightening of the belt, and we’re going to monitor a lot more closely.”
In the parks department, losing $311,000 will equate to cuts mostly in programming for aquatics, athletics and community education. The planning department, which has $198,000 budgeted in expense reductions, is proposing to eliminate some consulting services for transportation, engineering, design guidelines and planning studies. Expense reductions differ in each department, but nearly all see cuts in travel and training as well as supplies.
“This level of decrease is not sustainable in the long term,” Leonard said. “But the departmental leadership felt that this level was the appropriate response for the community, given the pandemic. Should these decreases have to continue beyond FY21, there will be a significant service-level reduction that will have to be implemented and could possibly affect public safety, public works, parks programming, utility services and other services.”
Workshops today and tomorrow will begin at 1 p.m. and could run as late as 5 p.m. Today’s discussion will focus on enterprise funds, capital projects, special revenue funds and internal service funds. Topics for Wednesday are tentative and include a hotel tax overview, city departments, general fund agencies, the proposed tax rate and more.
Bryan City Council members will take a first look at Bryan’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget during a special workshop today. The meeting will begin at noon and will be broadcast live on Channel 16 and the city’s website at bryantx.gov/channel16.
The full proposed budget will be available to view on the city of Bryan website Friday. Public hearings to consider the budget and tax rate are scheduled for September, and the final budget will be approved before Oct. 1.
For more information on the city of College Station’s fiscal year 2021 budget, including the presentations of this week’s workshop discussions, visit blog.cstx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.