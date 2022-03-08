Accused killer testifies in Brazos County murder trial

The man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in 2017 along Interstate 45 in Freestone County testified in court on Tuesday that he didn't feel safe the night he was pulled over for speeding.

Dabrett Black told jurors his military experience left him traumatized, and he insisted Veterans Affairs did not provide proper care for him following injuries suffered in Iraq.

Black faces life in prison if convicted of killing Trooper Damon Allen during a Thanksgiving Day traffic stop. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty after Black's attorneys agreed not to argue an insanity defense. The trial was moved to Brazos County at the request of Black's attorneys.

Black said he had a hunting rifle in his back seat the night he was pulled over, and fired at Allen after feeling threatened when a second trooper arrived. Black denied pointing the gun at an officer at the end of a pursuit that ended in Waller County. He said he intended to surrender, but froze.

Black said he had a quiet childhood and played football and soccer and ran track. He never acted out because of his strict mother, he said.

He decided to join the military when he was 18 or 19, he said. He served as a truck driver in the Army and recalled when a convoy vehicle behind him was hit by an explosive and becoming enraged and blaming Iraqi army medics who were attempting to offer first aid.

Black saw a combat stress manager, he said, but they offered little help and he lost his motivation.

“I was afraid of the dark. ... I couldn’t sleep,” Black said. “I knew I was affected by the situation, but I didn’t know it was going to be like that.”

During his third deployment, Black said, he began to feel battlefield fatigue. On one of his missions, Black said, the driver of the heavy equipment transporter in front of him caused an accident that caused him to hit his head against a metal plate, damaging his Kevlar helmet and night vision goggles.

Since he has left the Army, Black has had at least 10 jobs, he said, but none of them has lasted long. Black has taken multiple anger management classes, admitted to the use of marijuana and was put in a psychiatric hospital after he threatened to hurt people, he said.

Black's testimony was preceded Tuesday by defense experts who testified that Black likely suffered brain trauma.

Defense attorneys have argued that Black should be found not guilty due to mental illnesses, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, schizophrenia and a traumatic brain injury from his time in Iraq.

Dr. Travis Snyder, a neuroradiologist who studies traumatic brain injuries, said scans of Black's brain that he reviewed indicated injuries in the frontal lobe of Black’s brain. Snyder said the location of the injuries “favor” trauma.

Snyder also testified that according to data that measures the size of brain structures, Black had suffered a loss of volume in frontal lobe, where the injuries were located.

“The frontal lobe has a variety of functions; it can be involved in personality, in intelligence, cognitive (ability). It’s also known to be involved in disinhibition, which means it will often put a brake on something that might inappropriate or something like that,” Snyder said.

Under cross-examination by prosecutors, Snyder said no two brains are alike and the brain has the ability to make adjustments and compensate for changes or injuries, which is known as neuroplasticity. Snyder also said has has not seen many people with traumatic brain injuries to the frontal lobes who commit murder.

Dr. Andrew Newberg, director of research at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University, testified that a scan of Black's brain indicated 23 areas with either abnormally low or high metabolism levels. Newberg said overly high metabolism in certain areas of the brain can cause an overactive fight-or-flight response and visual and auditory hallucinations.

Newberg said the findings were consistent with someone who has had seizures or a traumatic brain injury. Black’s brain was also observed to be asymmetrical, which causes the brain to fight for "equilibrium."

“Somebody is going to have impaired cognitions, difficulty with problem solving, difficulty with how they regulate emotional processes ... either operating on too much emotion or too little emotion, depending on the circumstance,” Newberg said.

Prosecutors rested their case last week, and the case is expected to go to the jury on Thursday.

