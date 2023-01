The Navasota Police Department closed portions of northbound Texas 6 and diverted traffic Monday night after a shooting left two occupants of a vehicle with gunshot wounds and the suspect fled the scene in another vehicle.

The incident took place near Martha's Bloomers garden center, according to a Navasota Police Department press release.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Navasota Police Department at 936-825-6410.