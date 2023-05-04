As many as 23 fire department units responded to a two-alarm fire at the Carter Creek Townhomes on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported at the scene.

At 9:16 a.m. Thursday, a passerby called 911 to report smoke coming from the roof of the townhome complex at 4400 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. Four minutes later the first units were on scene. By 11:43 a.m. the fire was considered under control.

The Bryan and College Station fire departments responded along with the Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department and the American Red Cross and other civilian support organizations.

“Everybody was evacuated safely,” Bryan Fire Department PIO Chris Lamb said. “There were no injuries reported on scene.”

While the fire was contained to one unit, others within the block likely were affected due to smoke damage.

“Fire marshals have been on the scene since the fire started,” Lamb said. “They will start working on their end of that aspect and figure out what started it.”