 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

College Station pools to close Sunday after 5-year-old nearly drowns

  • 0

Both city of College Station swimming pools will be closed Sunday after the near-drowning of a 5-year-old boy Saturday afternoon at Adamson Lagoon.

The boy was rescued and resuscitated by lifeguards and College Station Fire Department paramedics, and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to an email from Colin Killian, College Station public communications manager.

No additional details are available at this time.

Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran pools closed early Saturday and will reopen with regular operations on Monday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert