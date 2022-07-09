College Station pools to close Sunday after 5-year-old nearly drowns

Both city of College Station swimming pools will be closed Sunday after the near-drowning of a 5-year-old boy Saturday afternoon at Adamson Lagoon.

The boy was rescued and resuscitated by lifeguards and College Station Fire Department paramedics, and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to an email from Colin Killian, College Station public communications manager.

No additional details are available at this time.

Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran pools closed early Saturday and will reopen with regular operations on Monday.