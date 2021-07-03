Above-average hurricane season may not translate to extreme local effects

A person’s risk of their home flooding is not limited to the floodplain, he said, and the potential for flooding is increasing due to climate change, which is making extreme rainfall more intense.

Since Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Meyer said, there has been a bigger push to focus on hazard mitigation instead of just recovery.

“We are seeing many communities starting to think about things that way, starting to accept that there will be another Harvey; there will be something worse than Harvey, that we can no longer just assume that we had one-off bad disaster and we won’t see another one in our lifetime,” she said. “People are beginning to accept it’s more regular, which is increasing the importance of mitigation, as well as increasing the importance of planning for how do you rebuild after the fact.”

In Houston, she said, the city is developing a recovery template because the recovery process is sometimes overlooked after the initial response and the rain ends.

Meyer said people who want to donate to those in need after a disaster should do so through verified nonprofits and might consider donating later in the recovery process when funds start running low.