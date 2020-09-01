About 4,000 have applied for mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election

About 4,000 Brazos County residents have applied for mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, the county’s elections administrator said Monday — a considerable increase from the last presidential election year.
Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said approximately 2,400 Brazos County residents requested mail-in ballots in 2016, and 1,720 people mailed in ballots.
“I think most of that is due to the fact that people 65 and older can request a ballot by mail and some of those are concerned about voting in person — even though they’d normally vote in person,” Hancock said Monday.
Additionally, Hancock reported robust voter registration numbers for this point in the calendar, with more than 117,000 county residents registered to vote. In 2016, 68,448 of 106,821 registered voters cast ballots in Brazos County. For the March 3 primary elections earlier this year, 32,122 of 116,753 registered voters in Brazos County cast ballots.
“We’re receiving a really big influx of new voter registration applications and changes. We do expect that number to climb further as we get closer to Election Day,” Hancock said. The voter registration deadline for the 2020 election is Oct. 5.
Hancock said the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23, and she encouraged those eligible to make the request sooner.
“If you’re gonna vote by mail, do it early,” Hancock said. “The post office is telling us, for local mail, to allow 10 days for delivery, so that’ll cut things really close for those voters.”
Military and overseas ballots must go out by Sept. 18, she said, and she expected other mail-in ballots to start going out near the end of September.
For July’s runoff elections, Hancock said, a considerable number of voters requested ballots by mail and then took their ballot to the polls and voted in person. She said the current rule is that individuals can bring their mail-in ballot to the elections office and turn it in, after showing ID, but voters cannot turn it in to a polling location.
Voting by mail is available for Texas voters 65 or older, people with a qualifying disability and for individuals who plan to be out of the county during the three-week early voting period and on Election Day.
Voting by mail has been a topic of widespread discussion and debate as safety concerns over COVID-19 have led some people, mostly Democrats, to call for expanded mail-in voting, with others, largely Republicans, citing security concerns and potential voter fraud as reasons for opposing further expansion. McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe told the Waco Tribune-Herald last week that her office has received applications for mail-in ballots from 8,100 of that county’s 143,000 registered voters.
In late July, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period in Texas. Hancock urged voters to take advantage of early voting, which runs Oct. 13 through Oct. 30 and typically has shorter lines and wait times.
“If voters take advantage of the three weeks of early voting, that will really help the lines on Election Day,” she said. There will be five early voting locations, including one at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus.
Brazos County has 25 day-of voting locations for November’s election, the same number as in 2018. The day-of A&M campus voting location will move to Rudder Tower, Hancock said, with 18 voting machines.
Hancock also wanted voters to remember that straight-ticket voting has been eliminated, meaning voters are likely to take longer at machines on average than in previous years, she said.
She said her office is working to have a sizable pool of volunteers on standby to staff polling locations on Election Day in case of no-shows or other last-minute issues. Overall, she said, the number of election workers is currently strong.
“We still have a few vacancies, but we’ve had a really good response,” she said.
For more information, including polling locations, visit brazosvotes.org.
