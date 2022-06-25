Abortion protestors gather to oppose Supreme Court's decision, support women's rights

About 45 people gathered on the corner of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive on Saturday for a peaceful protest against the Supreme Court’s decision the day before to overrule Roe v. Wade.

The decision turns abortion to individual states, overturning the federal case that protected a woman’s right to an abortion before the unborn baby is considered viable.

Protest organizer Lorraine Madewell said she wanted to create the event to let representatives know they want to have a choice.

“I don’t want the government telling me what I can and can’t do with my own body,” she said. “The next thing is just going to be our right to privacy, and we’re not going to have that anymore very soon. Justice (Clarence) Thomas has already come out and said he’s going for these next cases, so it’s not going to be long before we lose more rights.”

The protest included chants of “abort the court” and “abortion is health care” and “health care is a human right.” The crowd was met with supportive honks from passing drivers, but also saw some people rev their engines as they went by with some yelling at protestors, showing support for the Supreme Court’s decision.

Robby Bounds of College Station said the landscape is different than it has ever been and said he never expected his views in support of women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and interracial marriage would make people consider him “on the left.”

“This is a fight for the most basic of all of our rights, the right for bodily autonomy,” he said. “If we don’t have that, all the other rights are nonexistent.”

He said he was glad to see the turnout and the support, but emphasized the need for people to vote.

“You got to get out in the midterms and make your voices heard,” he said. “If you go to these events and don’t follow your passion with some action, it does no good.”

Chris Roldan, who drove to College Station from Spring for the protest, also emphasized the need for people to vote in the November election.

“First, I think people should register to vote, and people show up to vote,” she said. “I think that that’s fundamental in securing the rights that we fundamentally believe that we should have.”

Saturday was the first protest Roldan has attended since going to “No blood for oil” protests in high school, she said.

“I really felt just the shock wave, I think, yesterday of the ruling that came over,” she said. “I have four children, and I think it’s not just about abortion. I think it’s just about our own privacy and about what we can do for our own medical decisions, and I want my kids to be able to make medical decisions that are fitting for their families and for them. I think that this just took us light years away from what I took for granted.”

Roldan said she showed up to use her voice and represent her children, ranging in ages from 17 to 28.

She said it is also important to know how to talk to people who have dissenting opinions, acknowledging a person in a passing car who yelled an opposing opinion at the gathered protesters.

“It’s OK that we all have conflicting opinions and we can have civil discourse about it,” she said. “I think that that’s something that’s missing right now is to be able to sit down with the people that you disagree with and have a conversation. Too much of the battle is going on on social media, and that does not allow for that dialogue, to understand where the other person is coming from and really learn and hear what they have to say also.”

Madewell said she understands how people feel about abortion, but said the feelings represented by the protest go beyond abortion.

“A mother now if she has a child and it doesn’t develop life-sustaining organs, she now has to carry that child to term, and people walking on the street will congratulate her, and she’ll have to live every day until she gives birth,” she said, adding some of these complications in pregnancy lead to a Caesarean section delivery, which carries with it more risks for the mother.

Madewell said she is scared the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will lead to other landmark cases concerning the right to contraceptives and same-sex marriage to be overturned.

Roldan said Saturday’s protest, and the others taking place throughout the country show how disconnected the Supreme Court and some politicians are from how citizens feel.

Cassy Johnson held signs that read “Keep abortion legal” and “Mind your own uterus,” and said she would appreciate it if people who are in support of the Supreme Court’s decision could imagine the position they are putting women in potentially.

“For me, personally, I’m someone that doesn’t want kids in their future, and if something were to ever happen to me where I were met with that choice, I would like to have that choice personally for myself and for my fellow friends and everyone as well,” she said.

Doris Machinski of Bryan said the services needed to support women and new babies are not sufficient after Friday’s decision. She understands how expensive it can be to raise a child, noting her older child was born with Down syndrome and required speech therapy and glasses.

“There are no resources to take care of that family and that child,” she said.

She said the government is “condemning” families to make sacrifices that will negatively impact the family, and said eliminating access to abortion is not the solution.

“The young women that are coming up now, they should have the freedom to choose,” she said. “I don’t know what their life is like. Until you know what a person’s life is like, you cannot set limits like that.”

