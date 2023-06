Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Texas A&M Law School student Cage Sawyers of Van Alstyne to serve as a student representative on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, according to the governor’s office.

Sawyers is pursuing a Juris Doctor from A&M Law School after receiving a Bachelor of Science in Public Policy with a minor in energy technology, management and policy from Texas Christian University. He will serve as a board representative until May 31, 2024.