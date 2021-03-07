AARP offers free help preparing income taxes at Bryan, College Station libraries

Tax-Aide will be available by appointment only, and the service is intended for low- to moderate-income taxpayers, particularly those age 50 and older.

Clients must get a Tax-Aide packet and schedule an appointment at the Mounce Library in Bryan or the Ringer Library in College Station. Packets are available at each library and have instructions, forms that must be completed in advance, and Tax-Aide hours. Appointments will be conducted curbside, as taxpayers will wait in their cars while their documents are scanned.