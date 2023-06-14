Time to keep beverages nearby and air conditioning blasting as seven straight days of temperatures over 100 degrees are expected to descend on Bryan-College Station as the area experiences its first heatwave of the summer.

Temperatures will range between 100-102 degrees on Friday and again from Sunday until June 24 with a less than 10% chance of rain in the forecast, according to The Weather Channel. With a combination of high heat and dry weather, residents should plan to conserve water in an effort to avoid worsening drought conditions.

High temperatures in the early summer are likely a result of El Nino, a warming of the ocean surface in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley said.

“El Nino typically drives the global temperature up and the time that we have the hottest temperatures ever globally was 2016, and that was an El Nino year,” he said. “The thought is that with this being an insanely strong El Nino, there's a good chance that … we're likely going to see some of the hottest temperatures both ocean and land ever experienced.”

Using the Climate Shift Index Scale created by Climate Central, meteorologists can better understand the effect human-caused climate change has on weather patterns. Using this data, meteorologists can determine if the increased effect of El Nino is the result of climate change, Winkley said.

“We can now tell kind of with a high degree of precision,” he said. “Climate change has basically now made this two times more likely for temperatures this hot at this time of the year to occur versus what it was, like 50 years ago, essentially.”

This heat wave is just the beginning, Winkley said, as the weather outlook calls for a 50-60% chance of above average temperatures for June, July and August.

“We're walking into an El Nino, which isn't really going to be in full effect until the end of summer,” he said. “One of the big keys is that the ocean temperatures are much warmer in the Gulf of Mexico than we typically find even at this time of the year. Because of that … the impacts of El Nino, and then the impacts of climate change, that's why we expect temperatures to be warmer than average the summer.”

Although Texans can always expect a hot summer, Winkley said several days of above-100 degree weather this early is uncommon.

“A lot of the comments I've gotten is ‘Oh, that's Texas for you.’ And yes, again, it is,” he said. “But when you have temperatures for this long and 100 degrees or hotter at this time of the year, that's not normal. That's more of like late July, August kind of pattern.”

A rainy spring resulted in more mild weather, preventing Texans from acclimating to higher temperatures, Winkley said. As a result, high temperatures can be more dangerous.

“The nighttime temperatures are only maybe barely going to get below 80,” Winkley said. “The heat index is still going to be kind of high during the night. … Maybe folks that don't have adequate air conditioning or don't have air conditioning at all, their homes aren't going to cool down enough during the nighttime that is going to allow their bodies to recover from the heat of the day and get ready for the next day's heat.”

A rainy spring also can increase the risk of drought, said John Nielson-Gammon, Texas state climatologist and Texas A&M University regents professor.

“Particularly right now, after having had a fairly wet May [around] most of the state, plants have ample access to water and so they're growing like crazy,” said Nielson-Gammon, who also serves as director of the Southern Regional Climate Center. “They're basically going to be draining water out of the ground. So a few days of hot weather, things will dry out fairly quickly. The drier things get, hotter the temperature can be because it takes energy to evaporate water. If there's no water left to evaporate, all the sun's energy can go into heating the ground and heating the air.”

As a result of high temperatures and dry weather, Jennifer Nations, water coordinator for the City of College Station, said she expects water demand to rise more than necessary — mostly as a result of watering lawns.

“The problem that we've run into is that quite often when people start irrigating, they will irrigate for too long, or too often or a combination of [that],” Nations said. “Or, they'll irrigate at the wrong time of day, and so all of that contributes to water waste and it increases their water bills. Once the bill comes in, they’ll wonder why it's so high and it's because they water too long, too often, wrong time of day.”

To better conserve water, Nations recommends residents visit BVwatersmart.tamu.edu to find rainfall totals, rain gauges around Bryan-College Station and how to know when to irrigate.

“There will be little sprinkler icons on the webpage,” she said. “If the sprinkler is red, you don't need to irrigate. If it's green, irrigation is needed. That website will tell you how long to run each type of sprinkler whether it's a rotating sprinkler head or a fixed spray or drip irrigation or something [else], and just follow those recommendations.”

When more water is used than needed, it puts a strain on the water distribution system, making it harder for water to reach residents, Nations said.

“Also, as soils dry out, we may get more water line breaks,” Nations said.

Groundwater is College Station’s only water source, so it’s important to conserve when possible, Nations said.

“The water that we're using to irrigate our landscapes with is also our drinking water,” Nations said. “We want to conserve our drinking water. Every bit of water that we keep in the ground now is water that's there to be used later.”