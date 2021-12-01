'A Tuna Christmas' opening at Unity Theatre

Christmas is coming to Tuna, Texas, and Tuna is coming to Brenham this week.
Unity Theatre will open its three-week run of “A Tuna Christmas” Thursday on the Main Stage of its theater at 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 19.
Tickets are $27, except for Thursday’s opening night, when they are $19. Student tickets for every performance are $15. Any unsold seats 15 minutes prior to each performance are $15, although “A Tuna Christmas” is so popular there may not be any unsold seats.
Tickets are available at the Unity Box Office, which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, online at www.Tickets.UnityBrenham.org or by calling 979-830-8358.
The actors will have a talk-back session with the audience after Thursday’s opening night. A director’s chat will be held at 7:30 p.m. prior to the Dec. 11 performance.
Masks are optional, except for the performances on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, when they will be mandatory.
“A Tuna Christmas” is the second — and some say the best — of the “Tuna” quadrilogy written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. For many years, Williams and Sears performed all the roles of the denizens of the fictional Tuna, the third-smallest town in Texas.
In the Unity production, veteran actors Foster Davis and Kyle Sturdivant will portray more than 20 Tuna characters — young and old, male and female.
A news release from Unity says, “In this hilarious sequel to Greater Tuna, it’s Christmas in the third smallest town in Texas. Radio station OKKK news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities, including hot competition in the annual lawn display contest.
“In other news, voracious Joe Bob Lipsey’s production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is jeopardized by unpaid electric bills. Many colorful Tuna denizens, some you will recognize from Greater Tuna and some appearing here for the first time, join in the holiday fun.”
Julia Traber, a Unity favorite on and off stage, directs “A Tuna Christmas.”