'A Tuna Christmas' opening at Unity Theatre

Christmas is coming to Tuna, Texas, and Tuna is coming to Brenham this week.

Unity Theatre will open its three-week run of “A Tuna Christmas” Thursday on the Main Stage of its theater at 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 19.

Tickets are $27, except for Thursday’s opening night, when they are $19. Student tickets for every performance are $15. Any unsold seats 15 minutes prior to each performance are $15, although “A Tuna Christmas” is so popular there may not be any unsold seats.

Tickets are available at the Unity Box Office, which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, online at www.Tickets.UnityBrenham.org or by calling 979-830-8358.

The actors will have a talk-back session with the audience after Thursday’s opening night. A director’s chat will be held at 7:30 p.m. prior to the Dec. 11 performance.

Masks are optional, except for the performances on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, when they will be mandatory.