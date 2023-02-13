Heart-shaped ribeye steaks have returned to Texas A&M’s Rosenthal Meat Science and Technology Center for Valentine's Day.

For about a decade, the meat market on A&M’s west side of campus has served the specialty steaks around Valentine’s Day. This year, the heart-shaped ribeyes are being sold for $20.99 per pound. The steaks run about two pounds and are aged at least 21 days, according to Ray Riley who serves as the manager of the Meat Science Center.

Rosenthal’s heart-shaped ribeyes are available until Friday. They can be ordered over the phone at 979-845-5651 or purchased in person out of the meat center’s display case. The Rosenthal Meat Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“It has been pretty successful,” Riley said. “We get a lot of repeat buyers and a lot of people who see them for the first time and think they’re pretty unique. It’s fun to do.”

Riley said the heart-shape is made by the way the meat is cut.

“You take a boneless ribeye roll and you basically cut butterfly steaks,” Riley said. “And you shape them a little bit. We do a little bit of trimming to shape it so that you have the heart shape. It’s not that hard to do.”

The heart-shaped ribeyes were first introduced as a specialty item students and customers would find to be unique, Riley noted.

“I think every Aggie sweetheart needs a ribeye steak from Rosenthal,” Riley said.

There are several Valentine’s Day events in Bryan-College Station on Tuesday.

Century Square in College Station will host “Love is in the Square” from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Julian’s Floral Pop-Up will be selling bouquets of roses and baby’s breath. TAMU PAWS will host “Smooch a Pooch,” a Valentine’s-themed photo booth for dogs and their owners. A jazz quartet will perform on The Green from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Chick-fil-A on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan will host a Valentine’s Date Night with seatings at 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For $35, two guests can have a meal that includes 30 chicken nuggets in a heart-shaped tray, two medium fries, two medium drinks, a cookie or brownie, a rose and games. Reservations can be made at EventBrite.com. Table reservations last for an hour.

Brazos – Proper Texas Kitchen will host a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost for the dinner is $55. Reservations can be made at Open Table

Brookshire Brothers in College Station will show the movie “Valentine’s Day” at Stage 12 beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Heart-shaped cake pops and chocolate-covered strawberries will be offered at the event.

Grand Station Entertainment will have a Valentine’s Day Special from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The $55 special includes one round of mini golf for two people, a 30-mnute axe throwing pass for two, and two $10 cash cards.