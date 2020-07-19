A&M United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-up food drive where locals can donate items to the Brazos Church Pantry without leaving their vehicle.
According to a press release issued by the church, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, the church will host a “Christmas in July” food drive at the church parking lot on Church Avenue in College Station. Those wishing to donate are asked to give any of the following: 1-pound bags of rice, packages of dried beans, spaghetti noodles, canned fruit, cans of V8 juice, fruit cups, tuna packets, granola bars, small boxes of cereal, canned vegetables, packaged sanitation wipes, or cash/check donations made out to the Brazos Church Pantry.
This food drive will benefit those in need in the local community.
A map showing the donation site asks that donors enter the parking lot by lining up along Tauber Street and entering the parking lot at the Church Avenue-Tauber Street entrance, exiting near the intersection of Church Avenue and College Main.
