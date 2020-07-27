Members of Texas A&M Task Force 1 rescued three people from a sinking sailboat in Corpus Christi over the weekend.
The 80-person College Station-based search and rescue team was activated in response to Hurricane Hanna last week and responded to the sinking boat in the Corpus Christi marina at the request of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Corpus Christi Fire Department, according to a news release from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, which oversees the team.
The water rescue squad, which also included emergency responders from Washington County, rescued two people in their 80s and the 40-year-old boat owner as it was sinking in rough waters and 65 mph winds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.