A&M seeking unvaccinated young adults for paid virus study

The study, Fischer said, is also open to those who do not wish to be vaccinated. These individuals will serve as a control group to compare infection and transmission rates with those who have been vaccinated, with case managers employing contract tracing to gauge the spread of the virus among close contacts.

People who do want to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be randomly sorted in half, with one group vaccinated right away and the other half getting vaccinated at the end of the study. Those who elect to enroll in the study should prepare to self-administer daily testing for the virus, Fischer said.

Other assignments during the study include periodic blood samples and the completion of questionnaires in an eDiary app. There are options to complete the requirements remotely, Fischer said.

Ashton Cain, an A&M School of Public Health graduate student who is one of the study’s case managers, said Tuesday that her message to young adults who qualify for the study that it is an opportunity to contribute to the scientific process and “do your part in protecting the community and help end the pandemic – and you get reimbursed for it.”