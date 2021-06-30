A&M seeking unvaccinated young adults for paid virus study

Texas A&M researchers are seeking 2,000 currently unvaccinated young adults to participate in a national study that seeks to answer the question of whether those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can spread the virus to the unvaccinated. Participants in the four-month study can earn up to $1,000.
Rebecca Fischer, a principal investigator for the PreventCOVIDU program at Texas A&M and an assistant professor of biostatistics and epidemiology, said Tuesday that the high efficacy of the vaccines has been proven, but those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can still be exposed to the virus, and it is not currently clear whether the vaccinated can pass the virus on to those who are unvaccinated.
“This is looking at how the Moderna vaccine, an mRNA vaccine, works to prevent infection,” Fischer said. “We know that the vaccines are very effective against disease, against symptoms, against hospitalizations, and at preventing deaths. What we don’t know is if the vaccines can really block infection.”
The national study is funded by the National Institute of Health, Fischer said. Twenty U.S. colleges are participating. Fischer said the goal is to enroll 2,000 people at A&M’s study sites in College Station, Kingsville and Corpus Christi. She said participants don’t have to be college students.
“We’re looking for folks who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine, we’re looking for people who have not tested positive for COVID-19, or SARS-CoV-2, and we’re looking for those who are in that 18-29 age range,” Fischer said.
The study, Fischer said, is also open to those who do not wish to be vaccinated. These individuals will serve as a control group to compare infection and transmission rates with those who have been vaccinated, with case managers employing contract tracing to gauge the spread of the virus among close contacts.
People who do want to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be randomly sorted in half, with one group vaccinated right away and the other half getting vaccinated at the end of the study. Those who elect to enroll in the study should prepare to self-administer daily testing for the virus, Fischer said.
Other assignments during the study include periodic blood samples and the completion of questionnaires in an eDiary app. There are options to complete the requirements remotely, Fischer said.
Ashton Cain, an A&M School of Public Health graduate student who is one of the study’s case managers, said Tuesday that her message to young adults who qualify for the study that it is an opportunity to contribute to the scientific process and “do your part in protecting the community and help end the pandemic – and you get reimbursed for it.”
“With our study, what’s super cool is that instead of just looking at the efficacy of the vaccine – we know that the vaccine works – we’re seeing how well we’re able to protect others who may be more vulnerable and who haven’t been vaccinated,” Cain said. “It’s really groundbreaking research and it’s great that we get to be part of that.”