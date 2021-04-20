A&M scientists identify new COVID-19 variant

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the university, the student presented mild symptoms in early to mid-March that did not progress in severity and were “fully resolved by April 2.”

“Any virus that you would pull out right now is a variant of some kind,” Neuman said. “It’s probably going to have either a different mutation or some combination of known mutations that hasn’t popped up before. We said right at the beginning that this type of virus, coronaviruses, usually change at a rate that’s going to move at about 30 mutations per year.”

Public health experts have said that approved vaccines have proven effective against variants. Neuman said that most variants are “not different in an important way,” but some could be more contagious or more difficult to vaccinate against. The A&M research lab is examining mild and asymptomatic cases as well as more severe cases to try to identify troubling patterns early on, he said.

“We’re trying to look at what is out there and what maybe hasn’t caused a problem yet but could be on the way,” Neuman said. “I figure that if you’re doing science right, that’s the way you do it — you try to get a little glimpse into the future so that we can be a bit better prepared for whatever might be coming.”