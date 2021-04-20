A&M scientists identify new COVID-19 variant

Texas A&M University scientists announced Monday that they have identified a new COVID-19 variant in a saliva sample taken from an A&M student in College Station as part of the university’s ongoing testing program.
A team at the Texas A&M University Global Health Research Complex named the variant — which is related to the United Kingdom variant — BV-1, after the Brazos Valley region.
Ben Neuman, a Texas A&M professor who is chief virologist at the GHRC, said in a phone interview that the sample tested positive at the A&M research complex on March 5; a university press release states that the finding was confirmed at St. Joseph Regional Hospital. The student lives off campus but is active in on-campus organizations, according to the university.
“We have some of the U.K. variants on campus, and this is one of those — but it’s like a U.K. variant with a little twist. We think this is fairly recent and that it’s pretty local,” Neuman said.
Neuman said the student provided a second sample that tested positive on March 25; he said it is difficult to glean too much from one case, but the length of positive results may indicate that the BV-1 variant could cause a longer-lasting infection than is typical of COVID-19 for adults ages 18 to 24. A third sample obtained on April 9 was negative and revealed no evidence of the virus.
According to the university, the student presented mild symptoms in early to mid-March that did not progress in severity and were “fully resolved by April 2.”
“Any virus that you would pull out right now is a variant of some kind,” Neuman said. “It’s probably going to have either a different mutation or some combination of known mutations that hasn’t popped up before. We said right at the beginning that this type of virus, coronaviruses, usually change at a rate that’s going to move at about 30 mutations per year.”
Public health experts have said that approved vaccines have proven effective against variants. Neuman said that most variants are “not different in an important way,” but some could be more contagious or more difficult to vaccinate against. The A&M research lab is examining mild and asymptomatic cases as well as more severe cases to try to identify troubling patterns early on, he said.
“We’re trying to look at what is out there and what maybe hasn’t caused a problem yet but could be on the way,” Neuman said. “I figure that if you’re doing science right, that’s the way you do it — you try to get a little glimpse into the future so that we can be a bit better prepared for whatever might be coming.”
According to the press release, A&M scientists from the GHRC have submitted a paper on BV-1 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
“You don’t need to worry. The world isn’t any more dangerous today than it was yesterday,” Neuman said. “With COVID-19, the way you hear about it is that there’s been another case, and it’s just another number. We’re trying to unpack what’s behind that number and exactly what’s going on in that person to try and better understand the differences between different versions of the virus and how they affect people.”