A&M’s new learning center houses innovative tech for students

Demand to use the building was high, Fierke said. Each instructor who is teaching out of the space had to submit a proposal and request outlining how they planned to use the technology in the classrooms. Fierke said every room was filled, but that some plans had to be rearranged due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to keep people physically distant from each other.

The smallest classroom in the building can hold up to 72 people, with the largest being a 600-seat room.

To commemorate The Grove, there is a wooden wall in the building made partly of trees that were torn down during construction. The art wall draws attention to events that used to take place at the location with large decorative lettering carved in spelling out things like “Yell Practice” and “Live Music.”

According to a plaque by the art wall, The Grove was a concrete stage area that stood from 1942 until 2003. It was a place for dances, orchestras and bands as well as roller skating, basketball, game nights and movies. In the 1980s, the plaque reads, The Grove hosted fewer events as festivities were moved to other areas of campus. The stage was torn down in 2003.

The new building that now stands in The Grove’s place is “forward looking and designed for the future,” Fierke said.