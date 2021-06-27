A&M researchers find lead in B-CS park drinking fountains

A dozen water fountains in Bryan and College Station parks were found to have water with lead in it, but one of the researchers who discovered the issue said there is not currently a reason for residents to be alarmed.
The recently published study found that out of 56 parks across the two cities, a dozen samples that were gathered last summer had lead levels of two micrograms per liter or more. The Environmental Protection Agency has set 15 micrograms per liter as the level of contamination where action should be taken while the World Health Organization says that action should be taken if there are 10 micrograms per liter or more. All parks that were found to have lead in the drinking water were under these action levels. However, the EPA has a contamination level goal of zero.
Garett Sansom, who co-authored the study, said that there are no safe lead levels for children and that lead exposure can be associated with things like cognitive issues, decreased ability to do well in school and aggression. However, he said that since the levels that were found in the parks were low and it isn’t known how many people regularly drink out of the fountains, it is hard to tell if anyone who has consumed water from those parks is at risk of such issues.
“The results that we have are something that could pop up anywhere,” Sansom said, mentioning that New York City has been looking into a similar issue and has found a much higher percentage of places with lead contamination.
The research that was conducted is something that Sansom said can help point toward water fountains that should maybe be researched further and potentially undergo remediation by the cities in the future if needed.
Though Sansom said there is no reason for alarm at this point in time, he said that any level of lead contamination should be addressed to ensure people are drinking safe water. Sansom said he is looking to have discussions with leadership from Bryan and College Station in the near future about the best possible steps moving forward.
Sansom is a research assistant professor in the department of environmental and occupational health at A&M’s School of Public Health.
The study found that most samples with contamination had 3 micrograms per liter of lead. The two parks with the highest level of contamination included Creek View Park in College Station with 8 micrograms per liter and Sadie Thomas Memorial Park in Bryan with 5 micrograms per liter, according to Sansom.
“The good news is there’s no indication or reason to think that there’s anything wrong with the water supply as it leaves the water purification plants,” Sansom said. “All the evidence suggests that it is really high quality water as it leaves there. In the locations that we did find lead, it was typically in older parks, and older parks have older infrastructure and older piping with the drinking fountains. So it’s very likely that this is just a remnant of an older installation.”
Water samples were taken from one fountain of each of the 56 B-CS parks that were open last summer. Sansom said the water was purposefully collected early in the morning before anyone likely had visited the parks, and on days when researchers thought that people may not have visited recently; he said that collecting water at such times increases the likelihood of finding traces of lead. Sansom said that park goers can reduce their chances of consuming water with traceable amounts of lead contamination by running water fountains for about 30 seconds prior to using them to flush out the lines.
Representatives from both cities said they were not previously made aware of testing that was performed last year and have not yet been told which parks were found to have lead in the water.
Jayson Barfknecht, Bryan director of public works, said that he is looking into the situation.
Similarly, College Station Director of Public Communications Jay Socol said that College Station leaders have asked for a meeting with the research team “so all parties can learn more.”
The study, which is also co-authored by A&M Public Health doctoral student Leanne Fawkes, says that the cities of Bryan and College Station should replace or remove the drinking fountains that have detectable lead levels and implement an improved lead contamination monitoring program.
Researchers also assessed equity in the study, noting that neighborhoods below the median income for Bryan and College Station were twice as likely to have detectable lead levels in their water.
“This study underscores the need for action and supports previous studies that have identified a disparate burden to lead exposure among low socioeconomic populations within the United States,” the study reads. “By examining the water quality in drinking fountains in publicly accessible parks, the results of our study provide public health professionals with important information about where infrastructure should be improved and the potential harms of lead in drinking fountain water.”
The study, titled Preliminary Study of Lead-Contaminated Drinking Water in Public Parks—An Assessment of Equity and Exposure Risks in Two Texas Communities, was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.