A&M researchers find lead in B-CS park drinking fountains

A dozen water fountains in Bryan and College Station parks were found to have water with lead in it, but one of the researchers who discovered the issue said there is not currently a reason for residents to be alarmed.

The recently published study found that out of 56 parks across the two cities, a dozen samples that were gathered last summer had lead levels of two micrograms per liter or more. The Environmental Protection Agency has set 15 micrograms per liter as the level of contamination where action should be taken while the World Health Organization says that action should be taken if there are 10 micrograms per liter or more. All parks that were found to have lead in the drinking water were under these action levels. However, the EPA has a contamination level goal of zero.

Garett Sansom, who co-authored the study, said that there are no safe lead levels for children and that lead exposure can be associated with things like cognitive issues, decreased ability to do well in school and aggression. However, he said that since the levels that were found in the parks were low and it isn’t known how many people regularly drink out of the fountains, it is hard to tell if anyone who has consumed water from those parks is at risk of such issues.