A&M Regents designate land for medical examiner’s office

The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents authorized the disposition of around 2.5 acres at A&M’s Health Science Center in Bryan as a future site for a Brazos County medical examiner’s office at their meeting Thursday.

Regents approved the disposition in open session after discussing it in executive session. This approval is the next step in bringing a medical examiner’s office to the county, which will be a collaboration between Brazos County and Texas A&M.

“The Brazos Valley is one of the larger urban areas in the state that doesn’t have a medical examiner, so that means when we have to deal with things like autopsies, families have to wait many months to get the results back, which can be difficult as you can imagine, and our law enforcement also has to wait to get results,” said Greg Hartman, A&M’s chief operating officer.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the next step is working out technical, legal details. Last month, the Brazos County Commissioner’s Court agreed to set aside $24 million of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for a medical examiner’s office.

“We jumped a couple of big hurdles, but we’ve got a little way to go,” Peters said. “We haven’t tried to set a timetable, but we want to get going as soon as we can.”

Currently, most autopsies from Brazos County are done in Austin, according to Hartman. A service area for a medical examiner’s office in Brazos County hasn’t been defined, but he said area counties would benefit from having the office in Bryan.

Hartman and Peters both noted a benefit of having a medical examiner’s office in the county are the educational opportunities for A&M’s Health Science Center.

“Having a more robust pathology program that is built into running the medical examiner’s office, which is what’s going to happen here, is going to improve the academic teachings at the medical school and it’s also going to give us research opportunities that will be significant,” Hartman said.

Although there’s no timeline for the office to open, Peters said he hopes A&M and county officials can make an announcement in the next few months.

“Having the ability to do the autopsies here local rather than have to send bodies out of the county, I think that’s a huge benefit for any of the families who have someone pass away that requires an autopsy,” Peters said. “I think we can have, I hope, one of the best medical examiner’s offices in the state with this collaboration with A&M. I see that as being a really big positive.”