A&M ranked 41st nationally, 74th worldwide in World University Rankings

The Center for World University Rankings has tabbed Texas A&M 41st nationally and 74th worldwide in its latest rankings among 2,000 schools.

Texas A&M and Vanderbilt (No. 53) are the only two Southeastern Conference schools that placed in the CWUR’s top 75 rankings.

The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) ranks the world’s best schools each year, surveying almost 20,000 schools and then narrowing the list to the top 2,000. The CWUR is a leading consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes.

CWUR uses four areas to rank the world’s universities, including quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, and research performance.