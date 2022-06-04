A&M professor, local faith leaders discuss phrase ‘thoughts and prayers’

The phrase “thoughts and prayers” is often heard in response to times of tragedy, such as the shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that claimed the lives of 21 people, including 19 children.

The use of the phrase, often used by public figures and politicians, has been met with mixed opinions.

Nathan Crick, a professor Texas A&M’s Department of Communication, noted how while the phrase “thoughts and prayers” has a basic meaning of feeling for someone’s suffering, the words have different meanings.

Crick said our immediate impulse is to empathize with others when we encounter their pain. He added people tell others about their sufferings because they want some kind of feeling that they are not alone.

“When I say, ‘My thoughts are with you,’ it means that I am thinking actively of your situation, that I’m dwelling on what you’re going through, that you’re in my mind. When I say, ‘My prayers are with you,’ we imply a seeking help for you from a higher power or God,” Crick said.

Matt Morton, teaching pastor at Grace Bible Church’s Creekside campus in College Station, said although the phrase “thoughts and prayers” does not appear in the Bible, its scriptures say a number of things about prayer. Morton added he personally does not tell people, “I’m sending thoughts and prayers,” but rather prays for specific requests, such as for God to bring comfort or wisdom to individuals or to end violence.

“I really believe it’s important that we don’t just say we’re praying, but we actually pray,” Morton said. “I think it’s really easy to say those words, ‘I’m praying,’ but then to not actually do it. But if we believe — and we do believe — that prayer is powerful and that God hears and responds, then we’re going to be motivated to actually pray. And then as we pray, I think we’re going to be motivated to act, to obey God, and to be a part of what he wants to do in the world.”

Peter Tarlow, police chaplain for the College Station Police Department and the Rabbi Emeritus of Texas A&M Hillel Foundation, said he thinks “thoughts” are a mental process, while “prayers” are an active process.

“From the Jewish perspective, if we just say a lot of words, but we don’t think about how we can correct the problem, then we have failed God,” Tarlow said. “When I say, ‘You are in my thoughts and prayers,’ that means I’m cognizant and I’m willing to start coming up with concrete actions that maybe will solve that problem. … It should be that I am mentally cognizant of what happened and then my faith leads me to take action so that the tragedy is not repeated again.

“I cannot take away what happened, unfortunately. What I can do, though, is judge myself or collectively our community can judge itself. That, to me, is prayer. And how do we make the world a better place? How do we try to prevent this from happening again?”

Crick noted that the phrase “thoughts and prayers” has become a source of mockery, satire and even ridicule, especially when used by public figures.

“There’s a difference between an individual that has no power and an individual in a position of power saying this phrase, and I think that’s a very clear distinction to make,” Crick said. “When we look at political leaders who are charged with making decisions, the reason they are in office, the reason they have been elected is not a sympathetic or empathetic gesture. It is to enact policies for the safety and protection and well-being of their constituents. That’s their job.”

“Thoughts and prayers” can serve as a “social function,” he said, when it comes to politicians expressing sympathy and “good will” toward a community.

“When you use a social gesture that is meant purely as a way of showing my emotional allegiance to you, it seems sorely inadequate as a response to a systemic problem that demands a systemic solution,” Crick continued. “It’s the inadequacy or the inappropriateness of the gesture in that moment that is the problem, not the gesture itself, which is totally appropriate in a social situation that demands an empathetic response.”

Morton said people of Christian faith take action in response to tragedies, such as the shooting in Uvalde, based upon their sphere of influence, gifts and proximity to the situation.

“It may be within the community that we’re moved to give money, that we are moved to physically jump in and meet people’s needs as they are hurting, whether that is providing food or clothing or whatever it may be that a person needs,” Morton said. “It may be for some Christians that they are involved politically and helping think through how our nation can move forward to prevent acts of violence like this.”

