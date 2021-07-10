A&M professor assisting with recovery efforts at Surfside condo collapse

A Texas A&M University computer science and engineering professor is helping with recovery efforts at the Surfside condo collapse near Miami.
Robin Murphy, a robotics expert who has worked at three other building collapses, joined a team from Florida State University on July 3 at the request of a Florida urban search and rescue task force. The Florida State team had been flying drones at the site of the building collapse since June 25.
The 12-story Champlain Towers South oceanfront condominium in Surfside collapsed on the morning of June 24, which has left 79 dead and 61 unaccounted for as of Friday night. It is the third-largest loss of life from a collapse in U.S. history. Officials have pivoted their search and rescue efforts to recovery as all efforts to find survivors have been used.
Murphy is a member of the Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue, a nonprofit established in 2001 to promote the adoption of robots by emergency responders for disasters.
As of Thursday, Murphy said, the FSU team had conducted more than 160 missions, collecting 28,000 photos and 652 gigabytes of data.
“Drones have been used as soon as Miami-Dade Fire Department arrived in the early hours of June 24 and are in near-constant use, day and night,” Murphy said via email. “They have been used to scope out the disaster and provide safety overwatch for the responders, search for people ... detect and monitor fires in the rubble, and provide imagery, maps, and 3-D maps, structural inspection, and document evidence. They also have flown inside the standing structure to look for pets.”
To Murphy’s knowledge, she said, ground robots have only been used twice at the recovery site. Murphy said bomb squad-style robots that were used to try to get into the parking garage and under the collapse near the standing structure. Those robots weigh between 5 and 30 pounds and were first used at the World Trade Center following 9/11, she said.
Murphy said the challenge of using ground robots has been having robots small enough to burrow into rubble, between pancake layers and through debris to a survivable void — spaces that are less than a foot wide. Other challenges include having robots that can work reliably in areas where a responder might be able to crawl, but is too dangerous.
“As always, it is incredibly sad and sobering to think how fragile our lives are,” Murphy said, “but it also inspiring to witness the dedication and heart of the responders and the Surfside/Miami community.”