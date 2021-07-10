A&M professor assisting with recovery efforts at Surfside condo collapse

A Texas A&M University computer science and engineering professor is helping with recovery efforts at the Surfside condo collapse near Miami.

Robin Murphy, a robotics expert who has worked at three other building collapses, joined a team from Florida State University on July 3 at the request of a Florida urban search and rescue task force. The Florida State team had been flying drones at the site of the building collapse since June 25.

The 12-story Champlain Towers South oceanfront condominium in Surfside collapsed on the morning of June 24, which has left 79 dead and 61 unaccounted for as of Friday night. It is the third-largest loss of life from a collapse in U.S. history. Officials have pivoted their search and rescue efforts to recovery as all efforts to find survivors have been used.

Murphy is a member of the Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue, a nonprofit established in 2001 to promote the adoption of robots by emergency responders for disasters.

As of Thursday, Murphy said, the FSU team had conducted more than 160 missions, collecting 28,000 photos and 652 gigabytes of data.

