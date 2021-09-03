A&M officials encourage fans to plan ahead, allow extra time before Saturday's kickoff

Texas A&M will not be using parking permit hangtags, so anyone with a parking permit should log into their parking account at transport.tamu.edu and screenshot or print out their parking barcode at the bottom of the page. The license plate linked to the permits should match the vehicle being driven to the game, according to Texas A&M Today.

Officials with Transportation Services advise people to arrive early and expect longer lines with the new system.

Road closures around the Memorial Student Union, on Houston Street and near Reed Arena and West Campus Garage will begin at 3 p.m., four hours before kickoff. On Coke Street, traffic will be diverted back to George Bush Drive, beginning four hours before the game, if they do not have a D permit or disabled placard.

Road closures will begin again near the start of the fourth quarter to prepare for postgame traffic.

Destination Aggieland, which is in the Texas A&M mobile app, will have traffic, shuttle and parking information.

Gameday shuttles will begin operating three hours before kickoff and continue until one hour after the game.