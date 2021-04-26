A&M looks to unleash secrets of dog aging

A research team that includes a professor at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences has been working since November 2019 to better understand how canines age.
The Dog Aging Project is a 10-year study being funded by the National Institute on Aging, which is part of the National Institutes of Health. Owners that enter their dogs into the study submit a yearly health survey of their dogs that takes 2 to 3 hours to complete, as well as two others that take 10 to 30 minutes.
Kate Creevy, the project’s chief veterinary officer and an associate professor of veterinary internal medicine at Texas A&M, said there are more than 30,000 dogs of all breeds and regions across the country in the study.
“We’re all dog lovers,” she said. “We recognize that as dogs are aging and living longer, we want to be able to provide them with excellent health care and support in their aging years and we need to better understand dog aging in order to do that. But also, because dogs are a diverse type of species, they have a diverse genetic background, they live in our homes, they do different kinds of activities, and they eat different kinds of things.”
The goal of the project is to represent all dogs in the U.S., Creevy said. Having dogs from all regions of the country allows the team to examine different climates and environments, she said, which allows them to understand the full spectrum of dog aging.
“The larger we can make that pack, the more we’re going to be able to understand,” Creevy said. “If we study 30,000 or 50,000 or 100,000 dogs, our results are more reliable than if we just studied 30 or 50 or 100 dogs because we’ve represented all of the diversity of that much-larger group.”
Almost 18 months into the project, researchers are looking for more dogs to include in the study, and although all dogs are welcomed, the team is looking for some specific canine breeds and from certain locations to fill in some notable gaps.
Creevy said the team doesn’t have many puppies, large and giant dogs, dogs who are reproductively intact, and dogs who live in very urban or very rural areas.
One distinct aspect of the study, Creevy said, is the longevity of the project, which allows researchers to learn about things that happened early in a dog’s life and how that might have affected later life events.
“What that means is that rather than just looking at a group of dogs and finding out everything we can learn about them right now, we enroll individual dogs and we ask their owners questions and follow those dog’s health experiences throughout their lives,” Creevy said. “Things that happened to puppies or young dogs, do they change the way those dogs age? Do they help them age more healthily or do they cause consequences later in life that we would rather avoid? The best way to do that is with this kind of study design — longitudinal study — that lets us track individual dogs across their lives.”
The researchers have so far worked with small groups, Creevy said, adding that the team is awaiting analysis from around 700 DNA sampling kits. Creevy said this has allowed the team to develop surveys and other techniques for its larger study.
The team has created assessments for owners to complete at home, such as measuring a dog’s speed up the stairs or how they perform certain cognitive games or tasks.
“We’ve learned how to create those and we’ve built video instructions on how to deploy those to people so they can learn from us how to do it without taking their dog into the laboratory to do it,” Creevy said. “We’re looking forward to getting more information about how dogs move and their mobility as they age.”
For more information about the Dog Aging Project or to nominate your dog to participate, visit dogagingproject.org.