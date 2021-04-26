A&M looks to unleash secrets of dog aging

“The larger we can make that pack, the more we’re going to be able to understand,” Creevy said. “If we study 30,000 or 50,000 or 100,000 dogs, our results are more reliable than if we just studied 30 or 50 or 100 dogs because we’ve represented all of the diversity of that much-larger group.”

Almost 18 months into the project, researchers are looking for more dogs to include in the study, and although all dogs are welcomed, the team is looking for some specific canine breeds and from certain locations to fill in some notable gaps.

Creevy said the team doesn’t have many puppies, large and giant dogs, dogs who are reproductively intact, and dogs who live in very urban or very rural areas.

One distinct aspect of the study, Creevy said, is the longevity of the project, which allows researchers to learn about things that happened early in a dog’s life and how that might have affected later life events.