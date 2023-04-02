A graphic novel set in in College Station about a reporter from a fictional newspaper who goes undercover at a furry convention to track down a werewolf that’s preying upon attendees is coming this summer.

That’s because Rob Saucedo, Texas A&M Class of 2007, is set to publish his graphic novel “Where Wolf” on July 7, a story birthed from his time in College Station.

On Tuesday, Saucedo will be at Star Cinema Grill in College Station from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. to sign copies of “Where Wolf.” There also will be a screening of the campy 1980s-era horror flick “An American Werewolf in London” that evening. The book signing is part of a tour that began Friday.

“I’m hoping that people who love werewolf movies will come out and see a great werewolf movie on the big screen and then hopefully be interested in picking up a copy of the book and be interested in this local werewolf story I’ve written,” Saucedo said.

Saucedo studied journalism at A&M and worked at The Battalion. One night while working at the student newspaper, Saucedo shuffled through archives and read a story about wolf attacks on campus in the late 1800s. Thus, an idea was born. After graduation, Saucedo worked at The Eagle as a copy editor for 11 months. He later moved into film programming, which is the industry he works in today, and now lives in Houston.

“In a lot of ways, ‘Where Wolf’ is kind of me looking at an alternate reality,” Saucedo said. “What if I had stayed in journalism? What if I had stayed living in College Station? What would my life have looked like? So, that’s where I started the basis of this story.”

Furloughed from his job in 2020 during the pandemic, Saucedo spent his free time fulfilling his dream of writing a book. He teamed with Jack Morelli, a letterer who has worked in the comic book industry for decades, and Debora Lancianese, an artist based in Italy, to create the 300-page graphic novel intended for mature readers. Saucedo said it is comparable for fans of the movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” or the television show “Rick and Morty.” He also noted “Where Wolf” is a tribute to the 1970s TV show “Kolchak: The Night Stalker” and Gregory McDonald’s “Fletch” novels.

“The three of us made this comic book and it’s been a process of getting it made, it was a process getting it out into the world, but the physical version’s finally going to be available this summer and I’m very excited about that,” Saucedo said.

Lancianese said Saucedo contacted her through a Facebook group about comics. While drawing for the book, she said she found herself thinking about the dialogue and characters’ personalities.

“Since it’s not my usual style, I wondered how I could give justice to ‘Where Wolf,’ so after a couple of trials Rob approved this new approach made specifically for this graphic novel and we went with it,” Lancianese said. “The drawing style kind of perfectioned itself over time and I’m very happy with the result.”

Inside the book are a couple of references to the College Station area, Saucedo noted, including Wolf Pen Creek, where the werewolf murders begin. Saucedo considered that a great name for a place where werewolf action would take place. When the main character, Larry, goes undercover at the furry convention, he has to find a costume and repurposes a collie costume that “bears resemblance to a certain mascot.”

Saucedo said the graphic novel had to be set in College Station, which he calls the perfect epitome of small-town Texas. He’s already written a sequel, which will start in College Station, but move to San Antonio with the climax occurring at the Riverwalk. Future books could be set in other Texas cities, such as Austin, Dallas or Houston.

“I love Texas a lot and I really wanted to create a series of graphic novels that would take place all across Texas, so my idea is that every book will feature a different city around Texas and kind of capture the unique vibe that goes with that city,” Saucedo said. The first one is very much a love letter to College Station.”

Charles Horak is a producer who optioned “Where Wolf” for film and television development. He met Rob seven years ago when an Alamo Drafthouse was built in El Paso, where Horak lives. Horak said he and a friend, who is a partner at a Hollywood animation firm, thought “Where Wolf” could be something developable beyond a graphic novel.

“Right off the bat, the thing that grabbed me before I even saw an image or I even read any of his script when it was just a script, central idea of a werewolf loose at a furry convention, to me, was just gold,” Horak said. “The notion of this actual creature who can’t stop itself from changing into a werewolf walking among all these people who want to be, or are pretending to be animals, by choice was fascinating.”

While Saucedo said he hopes readers find “Where Wolf” funny and scary, he noted it also has a deeper meaning behind the characters, especially Larry.

“Werewolves as a monster, at least the way I see them, is a metaphor for change,” Saucedo said. “They’re actually monsters that do change from human into wolf, but at the same time you can explore your own change in that and that’s something I really wanted to kind of dive into in ‘Where Wolf.’ It’s a character kind of exploring how he can change his position in life, his profession. This is a features reporter that wants to be a news reporter, who wants to move from covering new recipes for guacamole and talk about the crime that’s happening in College Station and he sees this werewolf attack as way to make that happen, but in order to do that he has to push himself outside his comfort zone.

“So, I hope readers can kind of relate to that drive for change and for improvement and for chasing their dreams because that’s something I did in my own life to write this comic book and that’s something I wanted to write about as well.”