A&M economists: ‘Glacial’ recovery; B-CS was less impacted

Two Texas A&M economists report “glacial” economic recovery for the Bryan-College Station area as the wide-ranging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue. The researchers said the local economy, though dramatically impacted by the virus, has been hit less severely than other parts of the state and country.
Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released its monthly economic index last week. PERC Executive Director Dennis Jansen and Executive Associate Director Andy Rettenmaier said in recent interviews that the local unemployment rate of 5.9% as of the end of June was second-lowest among Texas metro areas, behind only Amarillo’s 5.8% rate.
The Bryan-College Station metro area has seen the smallest decline in employment of any metro area in Texas since January, Rettenmaier said, at 4.3%. Data shows that overall, economic struggles were most acute in April, Jansen said. The unemployment rate for the Bryan-College Station area was 9.3% in April and 9% in May.
Enplanements at Easterwood Airport, though less than half of what they were a year ago, rose to 2,306 in July from 312 in April.
“Things are trending in the right direction,” Rettenmaier said. “Slowly,” Jansen added.
Jansen and Rettenmaier noted that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been drastic and significant in Bryan-College Station as they have across the country, despite being somewhat less severe locally than elsewhere. Rettenmaier explained that Odessa and Beaumont/Port Arthur, with unemployment rates at 12.5% as of the end of June, have both been hit hard by the decline in employment in the oil and gas industry.
In a typical year, the economists said, the football season months of September, October and November account for approximately 30% of the year’s hotel revenues in Bryan-College Station. Rettenmaier said that through the first half of 2020, hotel receipts are down $26.6 million, or 50%, compared to the first half of 2019.
Like other observers, the economists said they will be closely following the impacts of the start of college semesters and the return of students on the local economy, as well as developments regarding college athletics, particularly football.
The Bryan-College Station metro area consists of Brazos, Robertson and Burleson counties.
Relative to 2019, hotel receipts were down 52.3% in March, 85.1% in April, 79.1% in May, and 62.3% in June, the economists said. They noted that prior to the pandemic reaching the area, Local hotel receipts in January 2020 were up 6.1% compared to January 2019, and were up 12.9% in February 2020 compared to the same month in 2019.
Relative to 2019, taxable sales were down 4.1% in March, 16.1% in April, 4.2% in May, and 7.7% in June, Rettenmaier said.
Jansen said inflation-adjusted taxable sales for the first half of 2020 were down $85 million compared to the first half of 2019, or 4.1%.
There were 317 unemployment claims filed in the Bryan-College Station area the week of Aug. 1, down considerably from the 597 filed the week of July 4 and the 1,899 filed the week of April 4. By comparison, 92 people in Bryan-College Station filed unemployment claims during the week of March 14, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Jansen and Rettenmaier said for the week ending Aug. 15, 61,416 people in Texas filed unemployment relief applications, which they said is the first time the number of weekly applications rose in more than a month. The Texas Tribune reported last week that since mid-March, approximately 3.2 million Texans have applied for unemployment insurance, more than in all of 2019.
Data shows that overall, economic struggles were most acute in April, Jansen said. The unemployment rate for the Bryan-College Station area was 9.4% in April and 8.9% in May.
Rettenmaier said that in Texas, the most recent unemployment rate was 8% in July and 8.4% in June. That’s compared to a statewide unemployment rate of 13% in May and 13.5% in April. In February, the statewide rate was 3.5%.
“People always want to know when this is going to be over. It’s gonna take some time — it could take a lot of time,” Jansen said. “It’s like we’ve lost several years of progress. That’s the cost of this.”
Rettenmaier and Jansen are among the listed speakers for the 2020 Brazos Valley Business Summit, held virtually and in-person on Sept. 25, to be convened by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs is also listed as a featured speaker.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.