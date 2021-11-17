A&M Consolidated senior Keeley Loyd embraces green thumb

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
While showing animals and raising livestock may be the first thing that comes to mind when talking about agriculture, A&M Consolidated High School senior Keeley Loyd is looking to change that.
After enrolling in a floral design class for an art credit her sophomore year of high school, Loyd was introduced to a new side of agriculture.
“I never thought I would be in FFA,” Loyd said. “My sophomore year I did floral design as an art credit. My ag teacher mentioned that she needed people for the radio team, so I stepped up and that was my introduction to FFA.”
Since joining the A&M Consolidated’s radio team, Loyd’s broadcast team has qualified for the state meet the past two years and hopes to replicate their success this year. Loyd, who currently serves at A&M Consolidated’s student body president, said the speaking skills she learned from FFA have translated into other avenues.
“Right now I’m the student body president and ag has helped me and taught me the techniques to speak professionally to big crowds,” Loyd said. “With my role in Student Council, I have to speak at pep rallies in front of the whole school and I can now do that and not be nervous because of what FFA has taught me.”
Amber Jones, the FFA advisor who met Loyd in floral design class, said Loyd has grown into a much more confident person thanks to her involvement in both FFA and Student Council.
“I’ve seen Keeley transform from a student who was really quiet to somebody that’s not scared to advocate to speak her mind,” Jones said. “I think Student Council has had a huge impact on her life, too. I think the two together have worked great in bringing Keeley out of her shell and seeing what all she’s capable of doing.”
Although leadership plays a big role in her life, Loyd’s passion truly lives in horticulture and raising plants.
“My love for agriculture really comes in with plants,” Loyd said. “I’ve always been a plant person. I have a greenhouse at my house and I raise little house plants and veggies. Through ag at school though, I’ve been able to learn so much more than what I get from online.”
Spending a lot of her time working with plants, Loyd said there have been unforeseen mental health benefits.
“Sometimes I just sit in the greenhouse at school to get my work done, because I’d rather sit in there than be in class with the other students,” Loyd said. “It sounds so weird, but I enjoy just working in the greenhouse with plants around me because it gives me a sense of peace.”
As for her post-high school plans, Loyd has been accepted to Boston Baptist College and has aspirations to start a group home one day.
“It’s so weird because I do so much with ag, so you’d think that would be the route I would go,” Loyd said. “But the plan for me is to start a group home. I want to show young girls in the foster care system how to grow their own food, how to raise animals and things like that. This is what FFA has taught me and also what God is leading me to, which I love so much.”