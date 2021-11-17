A&M Consolidated senior Keeley Loyd embraces green thumb

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amber Jones, the FFA advisor who met Loyd in floral design class, said Loyd has grown into a much more confident person thanks to her involvement in both FFA and Student Council.

“I’ve seen Keeley transform from a student who was really quiet to somebody that’s not scared to advocate to speak her mind,” Jones said. “I think Student Council has had a huge impact on her life, too. I think the two together have worked great in bringing Keeley out of her shell and seeing what all she’s capable of doing.”

Although leadership plays a big role in her life, Loyd’s passion truly lives in horticulture and raising plants.

“My love for agriculture really comes in with plants,” Loyd said. “I’ve always been a plant person. I have a greenhouse at my house and I raise little house plants and veggies. Through ag at school though, I’ve been able to learn so much more than what I get from online.”

Spending a lot of her time working with plants, Loyd said there have been unforeseen mental health benefits.