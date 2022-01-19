A&M Consolidated senior forges own path to combine agriculture, construction

Lemons did not grow up raising animals or working the land, but when he joined FFA and started taking agriculture classes in high school, he quickly learned that there is a lot more to agriculture than he thought. He learned that programs such as ag mechanics can make agriculture more accessible.

“What’s great is I can do it every day — I don’t have to worry about driving somewhere to feed animals,” Lemons said. “Every day I walk into a classroom, and I have two hours where I can go to build projects with real down-to-earth people.”

It’s not just about learning welding and woodworking in ag mechanics, but Lemons said the team-building environment in 4-H and FFA is where he learned to work well with others, gain leadership and networking skills, and problem solve while working toward a common goal.

“People in ag mechanics, including seniors when I was younger, have always been really helpful, kind and always really willing to help if there is something I didn’t know how to do,” Lemons said. “And Mr. Myatt, I give him a lot of the credit. He’s helped me develop as a person. He’s like a second father to me. He’s helped me get through problems and showed me how to talk to people, how to branch out.”