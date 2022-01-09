Get ready to snap your fingers as A&M Consolidated presents "The Addams Family, The Musical Comedy."
Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 14 and 15, and 2 p.m. Jan. 15 and 16. All performances will be in the Consol auditorium.
Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door for children, students, senior citizens, military and College Station school district staff. For adults, tickets are $13 online and $15 at the door.
Tickets are available online at amchschoir.org/musical.
Members of the cast are Jacob Lane as Gomez (Race Morgan as understudy); Ashtyn Vollentine as Morticia (Gretchen Barrow, understudy); Leanne Ji as Wednesday (Layla Burton, understudy); Toni West as Lucas (Aiden Ross, understudy); Jordan Reynolds (Georgia Sledge, understudy); Carson Seiber as Mal (Matthew Browne, understudy); Silas Merrell as Fester (Emma Barrow, understudy); Maddie Knoop as Pugsley (Natalie Green, understudy); Ryan Topf as Grandma (Callie Caffee, understudy); Ashton Jasperson as Lurch (Steed Stover, understudy); Daniel Juarez as Conquistador; Austin Comte and Jordan Ingram as Cavemen; Matthew Winn as Soldier; Maria Marcantonio as Saloon Girl; Hannah Treider as Bride; Sarah Barrow as Flapper; Steed Stover and Ashton Jasperson as Pirate; Emily Moore and Emma Forman as light Attendants; Mariska Lingsweiler as Grim Reaper; David Reynolds as Monster; and Elana Kiser as Puritan.
Others in the cast as ancestors are Avery Barger, BreAnna Barnett, Emma Barrow, Gretchen Barrow, Matthew Browne, Layla Burton, Callie Caffee, Eva Caverlee, Ainsley Cochran, Madison Crowley, Natalie Green, Preston Green, Erica Gritter, Maddi Luedecke, Race Morgan, Megan Rasmussen, Alexia Rodriguez, Aiden Ross, Georgia Sledge, Abby Stark, Taylor Stubbs, Madison Swanson, Ellie Tucker and Suzanne Willi.
The musical is based on the comic strip by Charles Addams. It features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and books by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.