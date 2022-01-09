Get ready to snap your fingers as A&M Consolidated presents "The Addams Family, The Musical Comedy."

Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 14 and 15, and 2 p.m. Jan. 15 and 16. All performances will be in the Consol auditorium.

Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door for children, students, senior citizens, military and College Station school district staff. For adults, tickets are $13 online and $15 at the door.

Tickets are available online at amchschoir.org/musical.