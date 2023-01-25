A&M Consolidated hosts 'Mamma Mia!' tonight

Once the music of ABBA gets in your head, it is hard to get it out. Fortunately, many of us don't want to.

If you are a fan in need of an ABBA fix, A&M Consolidated High School's fine arts department has the perfect solution: It will open a four-show run of "Mamma Mia!," the beloved musical based on the music of the Swedish supergroup tonight, with performances set for 7 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

All performances are in the Consol auditorium.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available online at consolfinearts.ludus.com. If any tickets remain, they will be available at the door for $15.

"Mamma Mia!" tells the story of Sophie, a 20-year-old living in her mother's faded taverna on a fictional Greek island. Sophie is about to marry her fiance Sky and wants her father to walk her down the aisle.

But Sophie doesn't know who her father is. There are three possibilities, so, unknown to her mother, she invites all three to the wedding, believing she will know who the father is when she meets the three.

The music was written by ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and includes such hits as "Dancing Queen," "Money, Money, Money" and, of course, the title song.

The cast includes Georgia Sledge as Sophie, Ashtyn Vollentine as her mother Donna, Aiden Ross as Sky, and Ryan Topf, Steed Stover and Jacob Lane as the prospective dads.

Others in the cast include Lauren Hantla, Maddie Knoop, Miracle Sanchez, Hannah Viergutz, Dash Jasperson, Race Morgan, Matthew Winn and Avery Barger.

Members of the ensemble are George Bickham, Callie Caffee, Ainsley Cochran, Matalie Green, Lizzy Gregory, Lovelle Hall, Ariana Hinojosa, Jordan Ingram, Addie Johnson, Ainsley Krebs, Dottie Marvin, Zoey Miller, Emily Moore, Megan Rassmussen, David Reynolds, Ann Marie Simmons, Nylyah Sparks, Ellie Tucker and Suzanne Williams.

The play is directed by Larry Robinson.

Members of the crew include Shelby Shaffer and Sam Musgrove, stage managers; Brianna Lewis and Hattie Bickham, costumes; Ali Krueger, hair and makeup; Brooke Maness, lights; and Caelin Brooks, Serenity Leon, Julie Morgan, Katelynn Munro and Alia Wilson, run crew.

GALLERY: A&M Consolidated Musical Rehearsal - Mamma Mia