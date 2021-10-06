A&M Consolidated High School senior blossoms in floriculture

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.

A&M Consolidated High School senior Hannah Moore’s interest in floriculture has inspired her to set her sights on one day owning a Bryan-College Station wedding venue.

“I love real estate because my parents both do real estate,” Moore said. “I wanted to take it to the next level by owning a wedding venue. When I go to set up weddings, I see what all goes into it, and I want to use the floricultural aspects with it.”

Moore said she was introduced to the agricultural field during her freshman year following a move from Houston to Bryan-College Station. Needing an elective credit, Moore took an introduction to agriculture course that taught students about the different forms of agriculture, but there was one that stood out, she said.