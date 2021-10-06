A&M Consolidated High School senior blossoms in floriculture

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
A&M Consolidated High School senior Hannah Moore’s interest in floriculture has inspired her to set her sights on one day owning a Bryan-College Station wedding venue.
“I love real estate because my parents both do real estate,” Moore said. “I wanted to take it to the next level by owning a wedding venue. When I go to set up weddings, I see what all goes into it, and I want to use the floricultural aspects with it.”
Moore said she was introduced to the agricultural field during her freshman year following a move from Houston to Bryan-College Station. Needing an elective credit, Moore took an introduction to agriculture course that taught students about the different forms of agriculture, but there was one that stood out, she said.
“We did a floricultural session where we made arrangements and I was like ‘Oh, I’m actually pretty good at this’, so it sparked my interest,” she said. “I like to see the effects floriculture has on people when they receive an arrangement, how excited people get when they order one or see one, because floriculture is used a lot in our everyday lives such as weddings and funerals. Floriculture is just a big aspect of our world.”
Moore showcased her floricultural talents over the past two years while competing in the Floriculture Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events through FFA. The CDE required Moore to identify around 160 types of plants, convert wholesale to retail and judge various arrangements, said Moore’s floricultural teacher, Amber Jones. Last year Moore competed in area for CDE and in the Brazos Country Youth Livestock Show where she entered one of her fresh floral arrangements, Jones said.
“Hannah chose to step up to the plate and design an arrangement, but not only that, she made it her own,” Jones said. “As a teacher, I want to see kids step out of their comfort zone on their own and create arrangements based on what they like, so watching her step out and create this massive arrangement to turn in or to submit through the contest, I thought that was really awesome of her.”
Moore has been an intern at Urban Rubbish, a local floral design shop, for the past two years. The experience has allowed Moore to enhance her floricultural knowledge and skills as she looks toward achieving her dream, she said.
“I’ve learned how the process goes for setting up wedding venues, pulling their rentals, and what goes behind planning a wedding,” Moore said. “When you go to a wedding you see how everything’s set up, but there’s this big long process behind that. It’s just been a great environment.”
A&M Consolidated High School primarily focuses on many of the nontraditional aspects of agriculture, with Moore spreading the word to her peers about what their program has to offer, Jones said.
“We’re trying to make our program grow based off the nontraditional stuff because we don’t have the facilities that most campuses do as far as animal facilities go,” Jones said. “Hannah does great at letting people know what floral design is, or that there’s other opportunities within our program whether it be FFA or floral related. She’s been an advocate for us.”
Moore plans to major in business and minor in horticulture at Texas A&M University, and Jones said she’s enjoyed watching her grow as a student the past four years.
“She’s just flourished into a phenomenal designer, but not just that, a young adult,” Jones said. “She has great communication skills, she works well with others, and I can count on her to get the job done. I just know wherever Hannah goes, she will be successful in life, but all around she’s a great student.”