Luke Sanders found his passion for improving the lives of animals and farmers through research, despite having a late start in the game.

“I wasn’t involved in agriculture, whether that be FFA, F-H, anything else, until seventh grade,” the College Station teenager said. “Which is very different than many of my peers who started 4-H in third grade.”

Sanders, 19, is a recent A&M Consolidated High School graduate and will attend Oklahoma State University in the fall to study animal science on the pre-veterinary track. He received a total of $2,000 in scholarships from Capital Farm Credit for his outstanding involvement in the agriculture industry.

The Capital Farm Credit Ag Student of the Week scholarship is offered to students from the five main regions of Texas: Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Plains and South Texas.

A total of 50 students applied for the scholarship between Oct. 14, 2022, and March 31 with only 10 winners selected from each region. One winner from each region is awarded a one-time $1,000 scholarship and one winner from the top five finalists of each region is selected to win an additional $1,000 scholarship.

Sanders was selected as the top student from the Houston region to receive a one-time $1,000 scholarship. Additionally, he was selected from the top finalists of each region to receive an additional $1,000 scholarship.

“I was truly shocked, but just honored at the same time that I was selected,” Sanders said. “It just goes to show there's so many amazing kids out there in the ag industry, and that each and every one of us has a unique and special story to tell.”

Sanders was in seventh grade when he participated in a livestock judging competition. After that he became involved in the Brazos County St. Joseph 4-H Club for six years, where he served in multiple leadership roles and participated in several projects. During his time at A&M Consolidated, he was involved in the school’s FFA chapter where he served as the secretary, Brazos Valley district reporter and chapter president.

“I dove in feet first and then just found that agriculture was where I was supposed to be, and it was truly my passion,” he said. “Shortly after, I was showing goats, competing in veterinary science, livestock skill-a-thon, [Livestock] Quiz Bowl, public speaking, Agriscience Fair contest, all of the above. I quickly became immersed in ag starting in seventh grade. I just truly found my passion and my love and a family in agriculture.”

Sanders was not the first member of his family to pursue a career in veterinarian medicine. His grandfather, Robert, was a veterinarian, and passed away before Sanders became involved in agriculture. Sanders said his grandfather’s memory lives on.

“Going over to my grandma's house, I still see his [name plaque], it says, 'Dr. Sanders DVM,' [Doctor of Veterinary Medicine] which is what he had on his desk,” he said. “He has very old microscopes and different books that me and my grandma will get to talk about today and just all the different things that he got to do. It's just his legacy living on which is cool.”

As a veterinarian, Sanders said he hopes to improve the health of animals and advocate for agriculture by conducting research on reproduction, genetics and nutrition for food animal production.

“I just think those are three main areas where there is a lot of research being done,” he said. “But there's a lot more research that needs to be done to truly make these major impacts on animals as a whole and specifically the agricultural industry.”

Amber Jones, an A&M Consolidated agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor, first met Sanders during his freshman year. Despite not getting to know Sanders until his sophomore year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jones said she always knew he would be a valuable asset to the FFA program.

“He works extremely hard,” she said. “He's probably one of the most hard-working kids. He's very, very smart. … He knows what his goal is, he knows what the end goal is and he's going to do anything possible to make sure he reaches that goal.”

Beyond his dedication, Jones said Sanders has a heart for agriculture and will do anything to help those around him succeed.

“I think he's extremely deserving of the scholarship, or winning that award, in the sense of how hardworking he is,” Jones said. “He is not necessarily coming from the biggest agricultural background, but he also has the biggest heart for agriculture.”

Jones said she is confident Sanders will achieve his goals in the future.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Luke Sanders will be a DMV,” she said. “I know that he will achieve that goal. … I hope that he continues to live with his heart like he always has, but I don't have to necessarily hope that he achieves his goals, because I know he will achieve his goals.”

Sanders' mother, Tracy, said her family has become fully immersed in 4-H and FFA following her son’s involvement in the programs.

“It has been such a blessing watching Luke grow up in these programs as they have created lasting memories, provided an incredible support system and allow him to flourish in his passions,” she said.

Sanders described the agriculture industry as “one big family” who share the same passion and love for what they do.

“I'm so thankful regardless of what's happening in the industry,” he said. “What's happening policy-wise, none of that matters at the end of the day when compared to the immense love and support you have from the people in the industry.”