A&M Consolidated athletic facility concerns, needs discussed at CSISD board workshop

A&M Consolidated sophomore quarterback Will Hargett shared health and safety concerns about Consol’s athletics facilities at the College Station school board’s workshop Tuesday night.

Concerns listed by the two-year varsity starter included how multiple Consol student-athletes sometimes have to share the training room’s three training tables while others sometimes sit on the floor during treatments due to a lack of space. Those safety issues extend into the weight room as Hargett said students exercise in hallways and other areas due to a lack of space there, too. He added that he’s had to sit on the floor of his coach’s office to watch film during football season.

Hargett was the first of 17 current Consol students and two future Consol students to speak and share health and safety concerns about the school's current athletics facilities with board trustees during the public comment portion of the board’s workshop and regular meetings.

“I know it’s unlikely I will ever see any of these improvements completed during my time at Consol, but I am speaking for the younger kids, the future Tigers who would greatly benefit from this,” Hargett said. “Please help us have a safe environment to continue to excel for the years to come.”

Joseph Perez, a junior boys soccer player, noted he shares a locker with another student. Junior football and baseball player Trace Meadows said the baseball locker room has 30 bags on top of lockers because students can’t fit all of there stuff into their lockers.

“There’s just not enough space in there for everybody,” Meadows said.

While students shared health and safety concerns about facilities in multiple sports — including football, baseball, soccer, softball and wrestling — they also asked board trustees to consider putting a bond proposition that failed to pass in the November 2021 election back up for vote this May. Feb. 17 is the last day for the board to call for a special election in May.

Board trustees then held a discussion that lasted over 50 minutes during their scheduled workshop meeting to see how the members felt about the issue and how the board should move forward. After the long discussion, board members had a consensus agreement that Consol’s athletics facilities need to be addressed. But after they heard more concerns beyond what was included in the November 2021 bond proposition, trustees said they also wanted to get all of the proper concerns identified to potentially create a comprehensive bond that would pass.

In addition, a districtwide facilities needs assessment, including athletics, will be presented Feb. 21, after the deadline to call a special election in May.

“It’s not about whether we put it on in May or whether we put it on in November or whether we push it down,” said Jeff Horak, CSISD’s school board president. “As much as I’d love to make those decisions right now, I don’t know that we can because it’s a bigger scope than what we projected and what we put out there in November 2021.”

Consol’s main fieldhouse adjacent to Tiger Field was built in 1989 and received renovations in 2008. Renovations to Consol’s fieldhouse were up for vote in the November 2021 election in a proposition that accounted for about $5 million. The proposition was not approved by voters, though, and failed to pass by 3,613 votes (52.8%) against to 3,228 votes (47.2%) for.

Six parents also spoke at the board’s meetings and expressed issues and concerns about facilities in multiple sports. Multiple parents shared concerns about equitable opportunities for student-athletes at Consol and College Station High School, which opened in 2012 with a new fieldhouse.

Hunter Goodwin, whose daughter, Ella, is a senior at Consol and signed to play soccer at Texas A&M, said parents of Consol student-athletes are frustrated, annoyed and irritated. Goodwin said he doesn’t have trust in the board to fix current issues because nothing has been done so far.

“Aged, inadequate, unsafe facilities have become synonymous with Consolidated,” Goodwin said. “We’re referred to as ‘The Dungeon,’ yet everyone else refers to [College Station High School] as ‘The Purple Palace.’ I hear it everywhere I go.”

In a tweet last Wednesday, the Tiger Club, A&M Consolidated’s athletics booster club, thanked College Station ISD athletic director Kevin Starnes, assistant athletic director Megan Symank, and board trustees Joshua Benn and Kimberly McAdams for coming to its meeting last Tuesday and listening to parents. Benn said he disagreed with people who spoke at the Tiger Club meeting who said school board members don’t care and don’t believe there are inequalities between the two high schools. Benn noted College Station’s fieldhouse is a 10-year-old facility built for a large Class 5A school versus Consol’s 30-year-plus-old facility built for what was then a small Class 4A school.

“That’s why this was on the 2021 bond,” Benn said. “That’s why within the constraints of our maintenance budget we have tried to make improvements. The bond failed and the community didn’t support it and so that’s what we’re stuck with. Now the question becomes the strategic question of where do we go from here?”

Amy Drozd, CSISD’s chief financial officer, and Jon Hall, CSISD’s facilities director, fielded questions from board trustees during their workshop discussion, including about a potential construction timeline if a bond package were up for election and voted upon and if any temporary solutions could be provided. Hall noted that short-term solutions could be possible and noted he meets bi-weekly with Starnes, Symank and athletics campus coordinators.

Drozd said some components of the 2021 bond proposition that failed have been fulfilled since then, including upgrades to Tiger Field’s sound system. She also said some lockers were added and others were refurbished at Consol’s current fieldhouse last summer. Because of that, she said the former proposition would have to be reassessed if it were to be added to a new ballot.

Language of the 2021 bond proposition was a deterrent in it passing in November 2021, according to trustee Blaine Decker. He said there is not enough time to get the bond’s language corrected by the February deadline for a May election. Benn said he believes a bond has a better chance of passing in November versus May and added that would give them time to change the bond’s language, too.

Benn and trustee Geralyn Nolan said they were concerned about voter burnout after the November 2021 bond election and the Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election in 2022.

“If it goes down twice, that is very detrimental,” said board trustee Darin Paine, who added he believed he spoke for the board when he said everyone wanted the 2021 bond proposition to pass. He stated how five of the seven board members have children zoned for Consol.

Paine also noted how bond ballot requirements changed in recent years. In 2019, the Texas Legislature created new requirements for bond ballots. One required school districts to have separate ballot propositions that included improvements and renovations to stadiums with over 1,000 seats. Tiger Field holds almost 6,900 people, according to TexasBob.com.

Tuesday’s workshop showed the scope of Consol’s needs has grown so much, Nolan said. She said making improvements like this make the district and its schools more attractive and hopes community members see the benefit of it when it goes back up for vote.

“I think we all know the importance of updating these facilities and getting these facilities safe for our kids,” Nolan said. “It’s going to happen. I think we’re not going to not let it happen. … It’s going to happen. The question is when and the scope of it.”