On Oct. 7, 1944, 20-year-old Private First Class Clarence L. Junek was fighting with the U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division in the Ardennes Forest when he was wounded by shrapnel in his left leg.

“In the trees and all, a lot of them artillery shells exploded in the air and so the shrapnel went everywhere,” Junek said. “We were there just marking time preparing for the Battle of the Bulge.”

On Monday, almost 79 years later and just in time to celebrate his 99th birthday Thursday, the Snook resident finally received a Purple Heart medal for his service and injuries during World War II, thanks in part to the determination of his son, Clarence L. Junek Jr., to retrieve the award his father deserved.

After training at Camp Fannin in Tyler, Junek arrived at the beaches in France less than a month before his 20th birthday, just after the D-Day invasion, and he said that’s when the conflict really started to feel real.

“We went on a ship from England to France at night,” Junek said. “[The] boat had two motors and one of them went out [so] there we were just going round and round. … We got pretty close [to the beach] and we jumped off and walked in the water and that’s when I realized the war was on.”

Throughout that July and August, Junek said he and his division pushed their way through France, chasing the German army.

“I didn’t know one thing from another,” Junek said. “[We were] just going, just following the Germans and trying to get them.”

It was during a scouting mission on Aug. 7 when Junek and his friend, nicknamed “Snafu,” ran into a tank in a small French village where the two were ultimately captured, Junek said.

“Everything was going fine until we got in pretty deep and then we heard a tank,” Junek said. “I was the first scout and Snafu was second. … The sergeant hollered at us, ‘Get in them buildings on the left.’”

Junek said he and Snafu pulled off to the side and stepped down to the bottom floor of the building only to discover it was full of Germans.

“They just snapped the rifles out of our hands and all I could say was, ‘comrades’ because that’s what captured Germans with us would say,” Junek said. “They took us out into the street and stripped us of everything we had.”

Junek said they were taken into a candle-lit room where the German officers were.

“I had a letter from home and they saw that I was from Texas,” Junek said. “They asked me, was I a cowboy? They said they were reading books about Texas cowboys [and] I told them, no, I wasn’t no cowboy.”

One of the German officers gave the letter back to Junek saying, in perfectly good English, that he could keep it.

“He sounded like one of our officers,” Junek said. “When he said that, I looked up and he said, ‘I went to school in Philadelphia,’ and turned around and walked off.”

Later that day, Junek said he and Snafu were put on top of a tank that was guarded by a small group of Germans and they began moving out of the village and through the hedgerows. Shortly after leaving, however, Junek said U.S. ally artillery began firing at the German convoy, giving the two a chance to escape.

“One of [the German soldiers] got wounded real bad and he was hollering and everything,” Junek said. “They told us to get down off the tank and walk alongside the tank so we wouldn’t get hit. … [Then] we come by that hedgerow country, we came to an opening, like a gate, and we slipped up in the gate there and we was gone.”

Junek and Snafu eventually ran into what he believed were members of the 6th Infantry Division, who pointed the two in the direction of the 2nd Infantry Division who were at that point fighting on the front lines.

After being reunited with their division for several days, Junek said an officer came looking for the pair with an offer to go work behind the front.

“He came over there and he said, ‘I’ll come and get y’all and take you back in the rear echelon in non-combat,’” Junek said. “I told him I’ll just stay here in combat … and he explained [that] according to the Geneva Convention, if you get captured again they’re entitled to shoot you [because we had escaped].”

Snafu agreed to go back with the officer, while Junek said he stayed at the front.

“I said, ‘I don’t think they’ll do that again, I’ll just stay here,’” Junek said. “He said, ‘Well, you’ve got to volunteer.’ And so I said, ‘Well, I volunteer.’”

Two months later, and still with the 2nd Infantry on the front, Junek was hit by mortar shrapnel in the Ardennes, ultimately receiving an honorable discharge and getting sent back to Snook in December 1944 after being treated in England.

The shrapnel was not removed, however, until 1946 after Junek the wound became infected.

Having grown up listening to his father’s stories, Junek Jr. had thought for years about trying to find a way to get his father the medal he deserved, but he kept running into red tape.

Junek Jr. said that his father’s hospital records from the Veterans Affairs Office were lost during a fire in St. Louis in 1976, which made it difficult to secure the Purple Heart.

The younger Junek eventually reached out to Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, whose mother Junek Jr. had worked with during his time as principal of A&M Consolidated Junior High School.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind,” Junek Jr. said. “I happened to think of Christine Wormuth, a former student. So I sent her a message and she said, ‘Let me get with my team.’ And an hour later I got a call from the Pentagon.”

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jacques Nixon called Junek Jr. and “he cut through the red tape in 10 days,” the son said.

“He wanted Dad’s address for a birthday card [and] I said, ‘Please ask [Wormuth] not to mention the Purple Heart request until it’s done,’” Junek Jr. said. “His answer was on word, a military word, ‘acknowledged.’ So that sent up a red flag that we were getting the whole ball of wax.”