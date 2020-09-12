9/11 Moving Tribute takes commemoration to streets of College Station

Veterans and civilians carried an American flag from sunrise until sunset along College Station streets on Friday in remembrance of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The 9/11 Moving Tribute, hosted by Bryan/College Station chapter of Team Red White and Blue, brought in about 30 people, most of whom are organization members, said chapter captain Evan Kirk. Participants — who could run, walk or ruck — started at the Military Depot on Walton Drive off of Texas Avenue and could choose from pre-set routes ranging from 1 to 4 miles long. While participants could bring their own flags to carry, many used the same one during their routes.
Team RWB, a national nonprofit, aims to enrich the lives of veterans by connecting them with others through physical and social activity, Kirk said. Civilians are also welcome to join.
Chapter athletic director and Army veteran Moises Cerezo rucked with 30 pounds on his back Friday. He said it was his way of remembering people who died in the attacks as well as those who died in military action in the following years.
“Last year I ran and I did 15 miles,” he said. “This year, I wanted to just carry some weight to carry that burden of losing all those people.”
About two weeks ago, Air Force veteran Jacob Gibson started a new job in the Bryan-College Station area. After learning about Team RWB and attending the 9/11 Moving Tribute, he said he’s looking to be a member in the organization.
Gibson said he joined the military because of the 9/11 attacks. He added that he wanted to make a difference by being in situations in which he could help people or be on a path to ensure similar events didn’t happen again.
“[Each year] you think about not only the bad stuff that happened, but you have to focus on the good stuff,” Gibson said, pointing to first responders and others who gave their lives to help others following the attacks. “Every year — think about the miracles.”
For Marine Corps veteran and Team RWB member Hector Romero Jr., Friday’s event was a chance to gather with others to reflect.
“It’s a way of us coming together from different walks of life — veterans, civilians — saying we remember what happened and we care about what happened,” Romero said.
Reflecting on Sept. 11 is different for everyone, Kirk said. For veterans, he said it usually includes thinking of those lost in the attacks but also loved ones who died in action in the following years. “We’re here to remember and pay tribute,” he said, “to everybody whose lives have been affected by what happened on 9/11.”
