86 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County on Sunday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to spike over the weekend, with 86 new cases reported Sunday.

In the past week, the Brazos County Health District reported 478 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents, a 48% increase over the 324 cases reported in the prior seven-day period. It was the highest number of new cases reported in a single week since the beginning of September, according to Health District data.

Brazos County now has recorded 8,584 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began in March. The county’s first case was reported March 17.

Of those cases, 802 remained active on Sunday, a jump of 189 over the past week.

Brazos County health officials said 7,701 cases are considered recovered.

To date, 81 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the virus.

Health department officials said 55% of the new cases reported Sunday were in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.