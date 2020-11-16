86 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County on Sunday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to spike over the weekend, with 86 new cases reported Sunday.
In the past week, the Brazos County Health District reported 478 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents, a 48% increase over the 324 cases reported in the prior seven-day period. It was the highest number of new cases reported in a single week since the beginning of September, according to Health District data.
Brazos County now has recorded 8,584 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began in March. The county’s first case was reported March 17.
Of those cases, 802 remained active on Sunday, a jump of 189 over the past week.
Brazos County health officials said 7,701 cases are considered recovered.
To date, 81 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the virus.
Health department officials said 55% of the new cases reported Sunday were in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Texas A&M University reported 443 positive cases among faculty, staff and students on campus for the week that ended Saturday. It was the highest number of positive cases reported in a one-week period this semester, but comes as the university administered nearly 5,200 tests, a record high for the semester and about 1,000 more than the previous week.
The university’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — was 7.9% for the week, a slight drop from the prior week.
The university has reported 2,902 cases of the virus among the campus community since testing began Aug. 2, with more than 38,000 tests performed.
The campus reported 398 active, self-reported cases of COVID-19 on campus Thursday, the last date for which figures are posted on a university website. The number of cases on campus has been climbing since Nov. 2, when 136 confirmed cases were reported.
The university has reported seven clusters on campus since the semester began. The most recent cluster, reported Friday on a campus website, was the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. According to the university, those impacted will be required to remain off campus unless quarantined in university housing or receiving health care.
In Brazos County, 22 new probable cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 1,364 total probable cases. Of those, 224 were considered active, and 1,140 were recovered Sunday. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate was 9.01% on Sunday.
Health officials said 95,247 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Twenty-seven Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Sunday, down from 28 on Saturday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 79% and intensive care units at 81% on Sunday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
