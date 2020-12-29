86 new cases of COVID-19, 50 hospitalizations reported in Brazos County on Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 50 Brazos County residents were hospitalized for symptoms related to the virus.

The new cases bring the county's overall number of confirmed cases to 11,847. Of those, 1,162 were considered active on Tuesday, with 10,553 cases recovered, officials said.

To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to figures reported by the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County hospitals were at 74% capacity, and intensive care units were 81% full on Tuesday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

There were 41 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 2,230 total probable cases in the county. Of those, 281 were considered active on Tuesday, and 1,949 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 15% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.45% on Tuesday. Health officials said 125,421 tests for COVID-19 had been administered in Brazos County since the pandemic began.