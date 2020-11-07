78 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County on Saturday

Brazos County health officials reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There have been 8,051 cases of coronavirus reported in Brazos County since the pandemic began. There are now 588 active cases in the county, which is 44 more than Friday’s total. Seven days ago, there were 494 active cases.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,389 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 33 from the day before.

Hospitalizations were six fewer than reported Friday, with 26 Brazos County residents admitted to the hospital. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 85% and intensive care units at 73% on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 32% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 17 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,231 total probable cases. Of those, 195 were considered active, and 1,036 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.