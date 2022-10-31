76 Brazos County voters sent new mail-in ballots after error

Seventy-six Brazos County residents who applied to vote by mail have been sent new ballots after elections officials discovered their original ballot was tied to a previous voting district.

A total of 80 ballots were affected by the mistake, but four of those voters have since cast their ballot in person, according to Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock

Replacement ballots were sent via priority mail to affected voters on Monday and should be received in the next couple of days, Hancock said. Corrected ballots must be received by Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. The affected precincts are 10, 12, 29, 32, 36, 40, 41, 55, 63, 64, 66, 73, 74, 75, 80, 88, 89, 103 and 107.

A database from the Secretary of State’s office is used by the Brazos County elections administration office when mail-in ballots are sent out to voters, but an issue arose when the state report that generated mail-in ballot labels still had voters tied to their precinct prior to redistricting. Hancock said elections officials have spoken with secretary of State officials, but no reasoning for the mistake has come from their investigation yet.

“Because of our safeguards, it kind of drew attention that it was an issue, so we further investigated to see what the cause of this situation was,” Hancock said.

The consequence of not catching this mistake, Hancock noted, would be voters’ ballots would be incorrect at the local level.

“They would still get to vote on state and federal offices, but some of them wouldn’t be in the right local districts,” Hancock said.

After voters contacted Brazos County elections officials last Friday about the mail-in ballot mistake, elections staff worked over the weekend to check all 3,001 mail-in ballot applications received to confirm voters were given the proper ballot. A further review found the database issue only affected mail-in ballots and not in-person votes.

“The two voters that called saying that they had the wrong ballots, we did check them in the poll pads to make sure that all walk-in voters are tied to the correct precinct,” Hancock said, “so it’s some anomaly that has to do with the mail-in ballot process only.”

Those concerned their new ballot won’t be received in time can deliver it on Election Day to the Brazos County Elections Administration Office in Bryan, Hancock said. Voters with mobility issues can call the office and have their ballot picked up curbside, but the voter themselves must hand over the ballot to an election official.

Voters who requested a mail-in ballot or received one and have not voted yet, but choose to instead vote in person are asked to take their mail-in ballot to a polling center, Hancock said. The mail-in paper ballot must be surrendered at a voting facility to vote in person instead. Those who do not have their mail-in ballot to surrender when choosing to vote in person will cast a provisional ballot.

Early voting continues through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked for identification at polling centers. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas drivers license or a passport.

There are five early voting sites in Brazos County:

Brazos County Elections Administration Office (McLeod Training Room): 300 East William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan

Arena Hall: 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church: 804 N. Logan in Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility: 1603 Graham Road in College Station

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room): 1101 Texas Ave. in College Station

Usually, the last two days of early voting are among the busiest, Hancock told The Eagle earlier this month. She noted the slowest days are typically Wednesdays for those looking to beat lines.

With a number of federal, state and local races, Hancock has suggested voters view sample ballots ahead of time to gather an idea of who to vote for before entering the polls. To view sample ballots and see more voting information in Brazos County, visit brazosvotes.org.