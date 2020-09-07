70 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County on Sunday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to climb over the weekend, with 70 new cases reported Sunday.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District said the number of active cases in the county is now 920, with 5,271 overall cases confirmed since the pandemic began. An estimated 4,294 people have recovered from the illness, according to health district figures.
Health officials said 91% of the new cases recorded Sunday were among people ages 18-24 years old. The number of new daily cases among that age group has averaged 90% since the start of the month, according to figures reported by the health district.
Texas A&M University officials reported 209 positive tests on campus among students, faculty and staff members for the past week, bringing the total number of positive tests recorded on campus to 956 since the beginning of August.
For the week, the campus had an 11.43% positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests. Brazos County’s total positivity rate was 10.43% on Sunday.
Brazos County’s infection rate — the number of positive cases per 1,000 residents — was 22.67 on Sunday. The statewide average was 21.51 cases per 1,000 residents, according to data collected by the state.
Texas A&M performed 1,480 fewer tests for COVID-19 last week than in the week prior, according to figures posted on a university website.
In the past week, Brazos County health officials have confirmed 568 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, a 61% increase over the 352 new cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
In the first six days of August, 120 new cases were reported in the county, compared to 552 new cases reported in the first six days of September.
Health officials said Sunday that Brazos County’s hospital bed occupancy was at 66% and intensive care units were at 57% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Across the seven-county region of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Washington, Madison, Robertson and Leon counties, 23 people were hospitalized Sunday for treatment related to COVID-19, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website. More than 3,700 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide, according to state figures.
Across the state, health officials reported 2,800 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 new deaths related to the illness on Sunday. An estimated 81,426 cases remain active statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
To date, 57 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county’s first positive case was reported March 17.
